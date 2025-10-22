ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Offer Prayers At Sabarimala Today As Part Of Her 4-day Kerala Visit

President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan upon her arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. ( Special Arrangement )

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu will offer prayers at the sacred Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple today (October 22) as part of her four-day tour of Kerala.

The temple is located on a hilltop in the Pathanamthitta district of the state. The President arrived in Thiruvananthapuram at 6:30 pm on Tuesday in a special IAF aircraft. She was received by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and others.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the President's pilgrimage to the revered hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa. The President is scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by helicopter at 9:35 AM, landing at the base camp in Nilakkal.

From Nilakkal, the President will travel by road to Pamba. Following tradition, she will fill the sacred 'Irumudi Kettu' (the bundle of offerings) at the Pampa Ganapathy Temple.

Breaking from the usual trekking path, President Murmu will be ferried to the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) via the Swami Ayyappan Road in a special Gurkha jeep, bypassing the customary vehicle convoy. She is expected to have darshan around 11:50 AM.

After the darshan and a short rest, followed by lunch at the Devaswom Guest House, the President will commence her return journey, leaving for Pamba around 3 PM. She will then travel back to Nilakkal by road before taking a helicopter back to Thiruvananthapuram at 4:20 PM.