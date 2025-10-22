President Murmu To Offer Prayers At Sabarimala Today As Part Of Her 4-day Kerala Visit
Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:28 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu will offer prayers at the sacred Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple today (October 22) as part of her four-day tour of Kerala.
The temple is located on a hilltop in the Pathanamthitta district of the state. The President arrived in Thiruvananthapuram at 6:30 pm on Tuesday in a special IAF aircraft. She was received by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and others.
Warmly welcomed Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence is a great honour for the State and our people.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/ealgP0iB8g— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 21, 2025
Tight security arrangements have been made for the President's pilgrimage to the revered hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa. The President is scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by helicopter at 9:35 AM, landing at the base camp in Nilakkal.
From Nilakkal, the President will travel by road to Pamba. Following tradition, she will fill the sacred 'Irumudi Kettu' (the bundle of offerings) at the Pampa Ganapathy Temple.
Breaking from the usual trekking path, President Murmu will be ferried to the Sannidhanam (sanctum sanctorum) via the Swami Ayyappan Road in a special Gurkha jeep, bypassing the customary vehicle convoy. She is expected to have darshan around 11:50 AM.
After the darshan and a short rest, followed by lunch at the Devaswom Guest House, the President will commence her return journey, leaving for Pamba around 3 PM. She will then travel back to Nilakkal by road before taking a helicopter back to Thiruvananthapuram at 4:20 PM.
Security across Sabarimala and its surrounding areas has been significantly tightened for the presidential visit, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) working closely with Kerala Police and other agencies.
While special attention is being given to crowd management for safety, temple authorities confirmed that there would be no complete restriction on the entry of devotees during the President's visit. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, along with the temple Tantri (chief priest), will be present to receive the President in strict accordance with the temple’s rites.
Four-Day Kerala Itinerary
President Murmu's Kerala tour is packed with engagements of cultural and political significance. Upon her return from Sabarimala, she will attend a special dinner hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
On October 23, the President is scheduled to unveil the bust of former President K.R. Narayanan—the first President from Kerala—at the Raj Bhavan at 10:30 AM, an event that will see the participation of prominent leaders from the political and social spheres. She will then proceed to Varkala to attend the Sree Narayana Guru Mahasamadhi Centenary celebrations at Sivagiri as the Chief Guest at 12:50 PM.
The day will conclude with her inaugurating the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee of St. Thomas College, Pala, at 4:15 PM, before an overnight stay at a resort in Kumarakom.
The tour wraps up on October 24. President Murmu will be the Chief Guest for the Centenary Celebrations of St. Teresa's College in Kochi. Following lunch at the Bolgatty Palace, she will depart from Kochi Naval Base for Nedumbassery International Airport and fly back to New Delhi at 4:05 PM, concluding her four-day official visit.
