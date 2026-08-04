President Droupadi Murmu Reaches Berhampur By Special Train
The President will visit the hot-spring shrine at Taptapani, before offering prayers and performing aarti at Maa Kandhuni Devi Temple, reports Vikas Das.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to her home state Odisha, reached Berhampur by a special train earlier today (Tuesday), escorted by two trains for security.
She was accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi from Bhubaneswar. In Berhampur, the President's convoy will proceed to the famous hot-spring shrine at Taptapani in Ganjam district. President Murmu is scheduled to offer prayers and perform aarti at the revered Maa Kandhuni Devi Temple and the nearby Shiva Temple.
Escorting Trains
There are 10 coaches in the President's train, which arrived from Delhi for this journey, and will be stationed for her at Berhampur. Keeping in mind the security of the President, a pilot train ran in front and another behind her train. A standby train has also been kept ready, while the entire railway track was cleared during the journey, with no other train allowed to run on that line.
The President will stay overnight at the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur. She is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow. The three-day presidential visit to Odisha, which began yesterday with the inauguration of Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack, will conclude tomorrow when she returns to the national capital.
Tight Security Arrangements
Tight security arrangements have been made at all stations between Bhubaneswar and Berhampur. No person is being allowed to enter these stations without a ticket, and no hawker or trader allowed to stay in the station premises.
The railway track along the entire stretch, as well as the signaling system, railway bridges and sensitive places are under close surveillance by security personnel. To secure the President's visit, comprehensive security arrangements have been made by the Railways, RPF, GRP and local administration. In addition, 3 DCP rank officers, 10 platoons of police force have been deployed.
Her entire route has been divided into three zones for security reasons, with Bhubaneswar designated as Zone 1, Retanga to Chilika as Zone 2, and Berhampur as Zone 3.
Earlier Engagements
Earlier on Monday, the President met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The high-level meeting underscored the expanding partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent, touching upon trade, rare earth minerals, educational exchanges, and shared civilisational roots.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across Central Asia, agreeing that "discussions held during this visit will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, trust, and cooperation between our two nations." (with agency inputs)