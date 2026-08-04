ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Reaches Berhampur By Special Train

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to her home state Odisha, reached Berhampur by a special train earlier today (Tuesday), escorted by two trains for security.

She was accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi from Bhubaneswar. In Berhampur, the President's convoy will proceed to the famous hot-spring shrine at Taptapani in Ganjam district. President Murmu is scheduled to offer prayers and perform aarti at the revered Maa Kandhuni Devi Temple and the nearby Shiva Temple.

Escorting Trains

There are 10 coaches in the President's train, which arrived from Delhi for this journey, and will be stationed for her at Berhampur. Keeping in mind the security of the President, a pilot train ran in front and another behind her train. A standby train has also been kept ready, while the entire railway track was cleared during the journey, with no other train allowed to run on that line.

The President will stay overnight at the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur. She is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow. The three-day presidential visit to Odisha, which began yesterday with the inauguration of Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack, will conclude tomorrow when she returns to the national capital.

Tight Security Arrangements