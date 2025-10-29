President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet Today
The President will visit Ambala Air Force Station today. Her last sortie was in a Sukhoi-30 in 2023.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 8:18 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana today (October 29), making her the first President to fly in IAF's most modern fighter aircraft.
"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in Rafale," a statement issued on Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
Notably, the President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, last took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam, on April 8, 2023.
The President was scheduled to visit Ambala on October 18, but had to postpone her visit due to unknown reasons. Today's visit marks her first to one of the oldest Indian Air Force stations, home to a Rafale fighter aircraft Squadron.
The Rafale jet is considered a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft and is armed with unmatched weapon systems and sensors with multi-role capability. It was also deployed during 'Operation Sindoor'.
As reported earlier, India could soon become the first country to produce a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft without being an Original Equipment Manufacturer or OEM, as Dassault Aviation of France is planning a Rafale Assembly Line in India with an eye on the Indian Navy and Air Force orders.
Dassault has a current backlog of close to 200 Rafales, which includes outstanding deliveries for existing orders of 80 aircraft for the UAE, 42 for Indonesia, 12 for Croatia, Egypt 54, Greece 24, Qatar 36 and a potential 26 for the Indian Navy.
Quoting sources, IANS has reported that Dassault, with its current capacity limited to 24 aircraft per year, is likely to establish an additional production line at its joint venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in India.
India is a big market, and the Indian Air Force is looking at purchasing 114 fighter aircraft. A Request For Proposal for this is expected in the next six months. This will be one of the largest orders for fighters anywhere in the world. Indian Naval order for 26 aircraft is also expected to be finalised within the next six months, with deliveries starting in 2027.
Read More