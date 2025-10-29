ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet Today

President Droupadi Murmu poses for a picture as she takes a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft, at Tezpur Air Force Station, in Sonitpur, on April 8, 2023 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet at the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana today (October 29), making her the first President to fly in IAF's most modern fighter aircraft.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in Rafale," a statement issued on Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Notably, the President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, last took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam, on April 8, 2023.

The President was scheduled to visit Ambala on October 18, but had to postpone her visit due to unknown reasons. Today's visit marks her first to one of the oldest Indian Air Force stations, home to a Rafale fighter aircraft Squadron.

The Rafale jet is considered a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft and is armed with unmatched weapon systems and sensors with multi-role capability. It was also deployed during 'Operation Sindoor'.