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Prez Murmu Presents National Sports Awards 2025; Uttarakhand's Shiv Prasad Honoured With Tenzing Norgay Lifetime Achievement Award

Indian women's hockey player and Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar became the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Prez Murmu Presents National Sports Awards 2025; Uttarakhand's Shiv Prasad Honoured With Tenzing Norgay Lifetime Achievement Award
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award (Lifetime) on Isaiah Arumainayagam in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football. (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Sports Awards 2025 and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024 at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Bringing recognition to Uttarakhand's adventure sports community, Mussoorie-based mountaineer and former ITBP officer Shiv Prasad Chamoli received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the Lifetime Achievement category. President Murmu presented the prestigious award to him, recognising his decades-long contribution to mountaineering, adventure training and disaster management.

Chamoli's notable achievements include leading the 'Indo-New Zealand Himalayan Traverse' and the 'Indo-Japanese Brahmaputra Rafting Expedition'.

Following his retirement as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Chamoli was elected as the president of Winter Games Association of Uttarakhand.

Popular as an adventure sports expert, Chamoli had established the Himalayan Adventure Institute at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, which has provided training in mountain rescue and disaster management to over 21,000 youths, as well as more than 1,420 personnel from the NDRF, police, and Home Guards.

Additionally, four individuals including Rimo Saha, Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin were honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2024.

17 Sportspersons Get Arjuna Award

President Droupadi Murmu also presented the National Sports Awards 2025 today, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to Indian sports.

As many as 17 sportspersons were selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025. Indian women's hockey player and Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar became the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the Arjuna Award. Others who were honoured include athlete Tejaswin Shankar, race walker Priyanka Goswami, chess player Divya Jitendra Deshmukh, hockey player Rajkumar Pal and kabaddi player Pooja.

Footballer Isaiah Arumainayagam received the Arjuna Award in the Lifetime category. Arumainayagam was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup.

This apart, five coaches were honoured with the Dronacharya Award for their outstanding contributions and achievements in different sports including boxing, athletics, shooting and wrestling. Parveer Singh, Chhote Lal Yadav, and Neha Nandkumar Chavan received the award in the 'Regular' category, while Dharmendra Singh Yadav and Virendra Kumar were honoured in the 'Lifetime' category.

Meanwhile, the Army Paralympic Node in Pune was presented with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar (National Sports Promotion Award) for its significant contribution to the promotion and development of para-sports in India.

TAGGED:

TENZING NORGAY AWARD 2024
NATIONAL SPORTS AWARDS 2025
ARJUNA AWARD 2025
DRONACHARYA AWARD
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

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