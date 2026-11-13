Prez Murmu Presents National Sports Awards 2025; Uttarakhand's Shiv Prasad Honoured With Tenzing Norgay Lifetime Achievement Award
Indian women's hockey player and Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar became the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Sports Awards 2025 and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024 at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Bringing recognition to Uttarakhand's adventure sports community, Mussoorie-based mountaineer and former ITBP officer Shiv Prasad Chamoli received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the Lifetime Achievement category. President Murmu presented the prestigious award to him, recognising his decades-long contribution to mountaineering, adventure training and disaster management.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2024 for Lifetime Achievement on Shri Shiv Prasad Chamoli in recognition of his sustained commitment, significant contribution and unmatched spirit of adventure. His accomplishments include leading the Indo–New Zealand Himalayan traverse and the Indo–Japanese Brahmaputra rafting expedition.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
Chamoli's notable achievements include leading the 'Indo-New Zealand Himalayan Traverse' and the 'Indo-Japanese Brahmaputra Rafting Expedition'.
Following his retirement as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Chamoli was elected as the president of Winter Games Association of Uttarakhand.
Popular as an adventure sports expert, Chamoli had established the Himalayan Adventure Institute at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, which has provided training in mountain rescue and disaster management to over 21,000 youths, as well as more than 1,420 personnel from the NDRF, police, and Home Guards.
राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने सुश्री एकता भ्याण को पैरा एथलेटिक्स के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए अर्जुन पुरस्कार, 2025 प्रदान किया। सुश्री एकता भ्याण ने हांगझोऊ एशियाई पैरागेम्स और पेरिस तथा कोबे में आयोजित विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीते हैं। https://t.co/0jvr4joAk0— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
Additionally, four individuals including Rimo Saha, Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin were honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2024.
17 Sportspersons Get Arjuna Award
President Droupadi Murmu also presented the National Sports Awards 2025 today, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to Indian sports.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Ms. Lalremsiami in recognition of her outstanding achievements in Hockey. Ms. Lalremsiami has contributed to India's medal-winning performances at major international tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
As many as 17 sportspersons were selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025. Indian women's hockey player and Olympian Lalremsiami Hmar became the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the Arjuna Award. Others who were honoured include athlete Tejaswin Shankar, race walker Priyanka Goswami, chess player Divya Jitendra Deshmukh, hockey player Rajkumar Pal and kabaddi player Pooja.
राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने सुश्री पूजा को कबड्डी के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए अर्जुन पुरस्कार, 2025 प्रदान किया। सुश्री पूजा ने हांगझोऊ एशियाई खेलों और छठवीं एशियाई कबड्डी चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीते हैं। https://t.co/qfCZt31ujH— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Shri Vidit Santosh Gujarathi in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Chess. Shri Vidit Santosh Gujarathi has achieved remarkable success in important international events such as FIDE Chess Olympiad, FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament and Asian Games.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
Footballer Isaiah Arumainayagam received the Arjuna Award in the Lifetime category. Arumainayagam was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award (Lifetime), 2025 on Shri Isaiah Arumainayagam in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football. Shri Isaiah Arumainayagam was part of the Indian football team that secured medals at major international tournaments, including the Asian Games and AFC Asia Cup.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
This apart, five coaches were honoured with the Dronacharya Award for their outstanding contributions and achievements in different sports including boxing, athletics, shooting and wrestling. Parveer Singh, Chhote Lal Yadav, and Neha Nandkumar Chavan received the award in the 'Regular' category, while Dharmendra Singh Yadav and Virendra Kumar were honoured in the 'Lifetime' category.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Dronacharya Award, 2025 on Shri Parveer Singh in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Athletics. Shri Parveer Singh has trained many accomplished athletes, including Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani. https://t.co/aGH0eFyD9N— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026
Meanwhile, the Army Paralympic Node in Pune was presented with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar (National Sports Promotion Award) for its significant contribution to the promotion and development of para-sports in India.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, 2025 on Army Paralympic Node, Pune for its outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of para-sports in India. The Army Paralympic Node rehabilitates and trains soldiers with disabilities for competitive para-sports. Its athletes have earned numerous medals and set records at national and international competitions, including the Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games and Asian Para Triathlon Championship.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026