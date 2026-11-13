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Prez Murmu Presents National Sports Awards 2025; Uttarakhand's Shiv Prasad Honoured With Tenzing Norgay Lifetime Achievement Award

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award (Lifetime) on Isaiah Arumainayagam in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football. ( X/@rashtrapatibhvn )

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Sports Awards 2025 and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024 at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Bringing recognition to Uttarakhand's adventure sports community, Mussoorie-based mountaineer and former ITBP officer Shiv Prasad Chamoli received the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the Lifetime Achievement category. President Murmu presented the prestigious award to him, recognising his decades-long contribution to mountaineering, adventure training and disaster management.

Chamoli's notable achievements include leading the 'Indo-New Zealand Himalayan Traverse' and the 'Indo-Japanese Brahmaputra Rafting Expedition'. Following his retirement as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Chamoli was elected as the president of Winter Games Association of Uttarakhand. Popular as an adventure sports expert, Chamoli had established the Himalayan Adventure Institute at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie, which has provided training in mountain rescue and disaster management to over 21,000 youths, as well as more than 1,420 personnel from the NDRF, police, and Home Guards. Additionally, four individuals including Rimo Saha, Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin were honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2024.