Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet People Of Gujarat, Maharashtra On Their Statehood Day
President Murmu greeted the people of Maharashtra, highlighting the state's legacy of social reform and its continued contribution to the nation's progress.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their statehood day.
May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day to mark the formation of the two states in 1960. On this day, the old Bombay state was divided into two separate states based mainly on language.
गुजरात राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर विश्वभर में बसे गुजराती भाई-बहनों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। स्वामी दयानंद सरस्वती, महात्मा गांधी और सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की यह पावन जन्मस्थली सामाजिक उत्थान, देश प्रेम और राष्ट्र निर्माण के अनेक प्रेरक आदर्श प्रस्तुत करती है।…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2026
In a post on X, the President said, "Heartiest greetings to all citizens of the country, especially the Gujarati brothers and sisters settled across the world, on the occasion of Gujarat's Foundation Day. This sacred birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presents numerous inspiring ideals for social upliftment, patriotism, and nation-building."
"The enterprising and progressive people of Gujarat have enhanced India's pride in the world through their hard work and talent. I am confident that the residents of Gujarat will continue to march ahead with firm resolve to achieve the goal of a developed India and establish new milestones of progress," she said.
The President further greeted the people of Maharashtra, highlighting the state's legacy of social reform and its continued contribution to the nation's progress.
महाराष्ट्र दिवस के अवसर पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की यह पवित्र भूमि हमें राष्ट्र-भक्ति, साहस और स्वाभिमान की प्रेरणा देती है। महाराष्ट्र से महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले, सावित्रीबाई फुले, लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक, गोपालकृष्ण गोखले और…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2026
"On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state. This sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us with patriotism, courage, and self-respect. From Maharashtra, great luminaries such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar have given new direction to society and the nation," Murmu said in a post on X.
"The industrious and determined people of Maharashtra are making significant contributions to the country's journey of development. My wish is that Maharashtra continues to advance on the path of continuous progress and that happiness and prosperity permeate the lives of all its residents," she added.
The Prime Minister said both these states have made lasting contributions to India's growth. In separate messages, Modi prayed for the continuous growth of both states.
Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on the special occasion of Gujarat Day. This day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. The state has made an outstanding contribution to India's progress. The dynamic and enterprising nature…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2026
"Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on the special occasion of Gujarat Day. This day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. The state has made an outstanding contribution to India's progress," he said on X.
The prime minister said the dynamic and enterprising nature of the people is noteworthy. "May Gujarat continue scaling new heights of progress in the coming times," he said. In his message to the people of Maharashtra, Modi said the state has a long history of social awakening, cultural richness and leadership across sectors.
Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra has a long history of social awakening, cultural richness and leadership across sectors. From literature, theatre, music and cinema to industry, education, science and public service, the state…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2026
"From literature, theatre, music and cinema to industry, education, science and public service, the state has made a lasting contribution to India's growth. Praying for the continuous development of Maharashtra and the well-being of its great people," he said.
Also Read: