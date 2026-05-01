ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet People Of Gujarat, Maharashtra On Their Statehood Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their statehood day.

May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day to mark the formation of the two states in 1960. On this day, the old Bombay state was divided into two separate states based mainly on language.

In a post on X, the President said, "Heartiest greetings to all citizens of the country, especially the Gujarati brothers and sisters settled across the world, on the occasion of Gujarat's Foundation Day. This sacred birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presents numerous inspiring ideals for social upliftment, patriotism, and nation-building."

"The enterprising and progressive people of Gujarat have enhanced India's pride in the world through their hard work and talent. I am confident that the residents of Gujarat will continue to march ahead with firm resolve to achieve the goal of a developed India and establish new milestones of progress," she said.

The President further greeted the people of Maharashtra, highlighting the state's legacy of social reform and its continued contribution to the nation's progress.