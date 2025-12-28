President Droupadi Murmu On Three-Day Jharkhand Visit
The President will attend several programmes in Jamshedpur, Gumla and Ranchi before leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 9:07 PM IST
Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit to Jharkhand.
The President, during her visit, will attend several programmes in Jamshedpur, Gumla and Ranchi. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren received her in Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport from where she left for Lok Bhawan where she will stay the night.
The President will visit Jamshedpur on Monday where she will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language and address the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT). "She will pay tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script, by garlanding his bust," All India Santali Writers' Association general secretary Rabindra Murmu said.
The governor, the chief minister and TMC MP from Jhargram (West Bengal) and Padmashree recipient Kalipada Soren will also attend the event, he said. Thereafter, the President will attend the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT Jamshedpur. Murmu will return to Ranchi to retire for the night at Lok Bhavan.
On Tuesday, she will visit Gumla to address an interstate folk cultural gathering. Besides Gangwar, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Juel Oram, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Jharkhand's Minister of Tribal Affairs Chamra Linda are scheduled to attend the event, an official said. The President will leave for Delhi on Tuesday after attending a programme in Ranchi.
Governor of Jharkhand Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren and Minister of State for Defence Shri Sanjay Seth received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/KbbuFSufWO— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2025
Massive security arrangements have been made in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Gumla for the President's visit. In Ranchi, a 200-metre radius 'no-fly zone' for drones, paragliders and hot air balloons has been earmarked from Birsa Munda Airport to Lok Bhavan, covering Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk and Argora Chowk, an official statement said. This prohibitory order shall remain in force from 6 am on December 28 to 10 pm on December 30.
Also Read
President Murmu Undertakes Maiden Submarine Sea Sortie From Karwar Naval Base