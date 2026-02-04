President Murmu Performs 'Pinda Daan' In Puri, Visits Jagannath Temple
Public entry at Jagannath Temple was temporarily halted as President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers and performed rituals in Puri.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Puri: President Droupadi Murmu performed the 'pinda daan' ritual at the revered 'Sweta Ganga' tank in Puri on Wednesday morning and then visited the Jagannath temple. Murmu reached 'Sweta Ganga' at 7 AM on the third day of her visit to the state after spending the night at the Lok Bhavan in Puri, and performed the ritual for the salvation of the souls of ancestors.
The President arrived at the Temple at around 7:40 AM. She was received by Puri's titular king, Gajapati Magaraja Dibyasingha Deb. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee were also present.
She offered prayers to sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. She remained inside the temple from 7:45 AM to 8:10 AM. General Darshan remained suspended until the completion of the Gopal Ballav Bhog ceremony at 10 AM.
The President then visited the temple of Devi Bimala and Maa Lakshmi to offer prayers. While returning from the Shrimandir, the President took a moment to sit on the temple steps. Padhee said this was Murmu's fourth visit to the shrine after becoming the president.
"She prayed at the sanctum sanctorum, offered 'deepa', and visited the seats of Maa Bimala and Maa Laxami in the temple complex. A flag (patitapaban bana) was hoisted atop the temple by the administration, seeking fulfilment of the president's wishes," he said.
After her 'darshan', the president walked to the people gathered in front of the temple and interacted with them. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the temple and in the Puri town for Murmu's visit. The temple administration presented Murmu a 'khandua' (sacred cloth) and a 'patachitra' painting. Murmu is scheduled to visit her native place, Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, later in the day. (With Agency Inputs)
Read More