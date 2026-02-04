ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Performs 'Pinda Daan' In Puri, Visits Jagannath Temple

Puri: President Droupadi Murmu performed the 'pinda daan' ritual at the revered 'Sweta Ganga' tank in Puri on Wednesday morning and then visited the Jagannath temple. Murmu reached 'Sweta Ganga' at 7 AM on the third day of her visit to the state after spending the night at the Lok Bhavan in Puri, and performed the ritual for the salvation of the souls of ancestors.

The President arrived at the Temple at around 7:40 AM. She was received by Puri's titular king, Gajapati Magaraja Dibyasingha Deb. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee were also present.

President Droupadi Murmu at Jagannath Temple in Puri (ETV Bharat)

She offered prayers to sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. She remained inside the temple from 7:45 AM to 8:10 AM. General Darshan remained suspended until the completion of the Gopal Ballav Bhog ceremony at 10 AM.