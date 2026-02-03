ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: President Murmu Performs 'Pinda Daan' Ritual At Jajpur Temple

Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Biraja temple in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday morning to perform the 'pinda daan' ritual. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the temple, with about 600 security personnel deployed for the presidential visit, officials said.

Murmu performed the 'pinda daan' ritual at 'Navi Gaya', a sacred pool in the temple premises, for the salvation of the souls of her ancestors.

The President arrived at the district administration grounds in Jajpur by helicopter at around 9:30 AM amid tight security, where she was accorded a grand welcome and felicitation. She was then escorted to the Maa Biraja temple.

Accompanied by the Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister, President Murmu offered prayers at the temple and sought blessings. The pind daan ritual near Navi Gaya was conducted by temple sevayat Saroj Pati, with the participation of 17 members of the sevayat family. Officials said this is the first time a sitting President has visited the Maa Biraja temple and performed pind daan at Navi Gaya.

According to mythology, after demon Gayasura was killed by Lord Vishnu, his body was divided into three parts. His head fell at Gaya in Bihar, his feet at Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh and the naval portion at Jajpur in Odisha.

Before beginning the 'pinda daan' ritual, Murmu performed puja at the 13th-century shrine where Goddess Biraja is worshipped in the form of Durga with two hands or 'dwibhuja', spearing the chest of Mahisasura with one and pulling his tail with the other.

All schools in Jajpur town and its nearby areas were shut due to the President's visit, according to a notification. Later in the day, Murmu will attend the 12th convocation ceremony at the Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, before reaching Puri’s Talabania Helipad by 6:00 PM. She will stay overnight at Puri Lok Bhawan.