ETV Bharat / bharat

Universities Should Nurture Indian Culture, Tradition Alongside Modernity: Murmu

Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday stressed the need for universities and institutions to inculcate the spirit of Indian culture and tradition in students, alongside modernity. Murmu was addressing the 36th convocation of the Rani Durgavati Vishwa Vidyalaya (RDVV) in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

"Universities and institutions are expected to inculcate the spirit of Indian culture and tradition in students, along with modernity," she said, stressing the need to promote skills and knowledge among tribal communities. She called upon the youth to maintain the "sanctity" of their identity and tradition, saying that balanced development of the country is possible only through the coordination of modernity and tradition.

Rani Durgavati, in whose name this university is established, was the epitome of renunciation, hard work and dedication. She has been recognised as the great ruler of the Gondwana Empire, Murmu noted. The President said Rani Durgavati has been a symbol of inspiration for women's empowerment.

"It is important to bring forward those who have been left behind in the race for development and integrate them into the mainstream. We must all work together to ensure that our students and youth have the opportunity to participate in modern development," she said.

Murmu expressed happiness that there was a significant number of females among those receiving gold medals at the convocation. She described this as a symbol of the country's all-round development and said that India is a country of youth, who constitute nearly 65 per cent of the population.

These youth have the indomitable courage to do anything, and the country and its citizens have great expectations from them, Murmu stressed. "These expectations will only be fulfilled when they get employment according to their qualifications. The central and state governments are making efforts to achieve this," she said.