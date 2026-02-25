ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Bats For Cultivation Of Medicinal Plants To Benefit Farmers, Soil Health

President Droupadi Murmu lights the ceremonial lamp as Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav look on during the inauguration of the National Arogya Fair 2026, organised to promote public health and wellness, in Buldhana, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. ( IANS )

Buldhana: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday made a strong pitch for medicinal plants, saying their cultivation improves not only the financial condition of farmers but also boosts soil health. Speaking after inaugurating the National Arogya Fair 2026 at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, she said the "valuable wealth" of medicinal plants is important not only for providing raw materials for medicines but also for environmental balance.

Describing good health as the ultimate happiness in life, she said healthy citizens play a key role in making the country strong, and added that disease prevention is beneficial for individuals and also reduces the burden on the country's health care system.

The Union Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy), in collaboration with All India Ayurvedic Congress, has organised the National Arogya Fair here between February 25 and 28. The President said she promotes Ayurveda and leads an Ayurvedic way of life. She was born and brought up in the lap of nature, she said.

"It is said that nature takes care of all the needs of the body. But time has now changed, and we have to depend on others for medicines as jungle are vanished today. Jungles are being burnt, and ayurvedic herbs and medicinal plants are also getting finished. Hence, today I feel that not only the government but everyone should think about it and work towards the growth of medicinal plants for better health," she said.

Even Ayurveda researchers are finding it hard to get medicinal plants, President Murmu said. She stressed the need for the cultivation of medicinal plants without depending on the government.

"Indian tradition says 'aarogyam paramam sukham', meaning holistic health is the greatest happiness. The body is the primary means to fulfil all duties. Healthy citizens play an important role in making the country strong," the President said.

AYUSH medical methods have made invaluable contributions in keeping the citizens of the country healthy, and yoga and ayurveda have been serving people since the time when modern medicine was not prevalent, she said.

"In our agriculture fields, kitchens and forest areas, there is a valuable treasure of medicinal plants and health-protecting herbs. Conservation and promotion of this valuable wealth is important not only for providing raw materials for medicines but also for environmental balance. Cultivation of medicinal plants not only improves the economic condition of farmers but also helps in soil health and conservation," she added.

Therefore, promoting AYUSH methods improves not only people's physical and economic health but also strengthens environmental conservation, the President noted.