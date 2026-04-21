ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 158 Crore In Odisha's Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated a series of major infrastructure and cultural projects constructed with a total investment of Rs 158 crore in Odisha's Rourkela, giving a significant push to inclusive development in the tribal heartland.

The projects included a planetarium, a science park, and Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path. Later, the President also inaugurated the Tribal Museum and Integrated Command and Control Centre at the steel city.

Speaking at the public function, Murmu said that the natural beauty, folk culture and heritage of Sundargarh possess an attractive charm. "The allure of its dense forests, mountains, waterfalls and rivers is boundless. The art and culture of Sundargarh have further enriched the cultural abundance of Odisha," she said and emphasised that Sundargarh is also the land of brave individuals and sports enthusiasts.

President Murmu described Rourkela as a cosmopolitan city, as people from various regions of India, including Odisha, reside in the city for employment and livelihood purposes. The city has played a pioneering role in promoting Odisha's art, literature, culture, tribal traditions, and sports, she said.

Highlighting the importance of developing every section of society for the nation's development, President Murmu said, "With this in mind, the Central and State governments are actively working on various schemes for tribal welfare. This is accelerating the development process in tribal-dominated districts like Sundargarh, while prioritising the economic upliftment of the members of tribal communities."