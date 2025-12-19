ETV Bharat / bharat

A Swift Solution Is Needed For The Challenges Faced In Recruitments: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and other dignitaries pose for a group photograph during the 24th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions, in Hyderabad on Dec. 19, 2025. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu stated that she considers it an honour to participate in the conference of Public Service Commissions' chairpersons. She said that the service commissions were responding quickly to matters of recruitment. She suggested that the Public Service Commissions should be geared towards achieving their goals. The President opined that a swift solution is needed for the challenges faced in recruitment. The President attended the inaugural program of the National Conference of Public Service Commissions' Chairpersons at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

She praised the Public Service Commissions, stating that they play a crucial role in India's growth and that, through transparent recruitment processes, they stand as the most trusted institutions in the country. She emphasised that utmost importance should be given to the honesty and integrity of the candidates. She also suggested that Public Service Commissions should give the highest priority to gender sensitivity.

"India is striving to become the third-largest economic power. It is also working towards achieving a developed India by 2047. At this time, India needs the best public servants. I believe that through this conference, the Public Service Commissions will adopt even better methods in appointing such individuals," said President Droupadi Murmu.

UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar expressed confidence that this conference will play a crucial role in the field of constitution and administration. He said that the main objective of this conference is to further strengthen the state Public Service Commissions. He suggested that it is everyone's responsibility to increase trust in the Public Service Commissions.