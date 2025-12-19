A Swift Solution Is Needed For The Challenges Faced In Recruitments: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu praised the Public Service Commissions and suggested that Public Service Commissions should give the highest priority to gender sensitivity.
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu stated that she considers it an honour to participate in the conference of Public Service Commissions' chairpersons. She said that the service commissions were responding quickly to matters of recruitment. She suggested that the Public Service Commissions should be geared towards achieving their goals. The President opined that a swift solution is needed for the challenges faced in recruitment. The President attended the inaugural program of the National Conference of Public Service Commissions' Chairpersons at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
She praised the Public Service Commissions, stating that they play a crucial role in India's growth and that, through transparent recruitment processes, they stand as the most trusted institutions in the country. She emphasised that utmost importance should be given to the honesty and integrity of the candidates. She also suggested that Public Service Commissions should give the highest priority to gender sensitivity.
"India is striving to become the third-largest economic power. It is also working towards achieving a developed India by 2047. At this time, India needs the best public servants. I believe that through this conference, the Public Service Commissions will adopt even better methods in appointing such individuals," said President Droupadi Murmu.
UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar expressed confidence that this conference will play a crucial role in the field of constitution and administration. He said that the main objective of this conference is to further strengthen the state Public Service Commissions. He suggested that it is everyone's responsibility to increase trust in the Public Service Commissions.
"We are planning to establish a Centre of Excellence through the UPSC soon. This will enhance the capacity of state Public Service Commissions and increase trust in them. This will help in conducting recruitment without legal issues," said Dr Ajay Kumar, UPSC Chairman
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that it is a matter of pride that the 26th National Conference is being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission. He praised the Telangana Public Service Commission for successfully conducting all types of examinations last year. He suggested that appointments should be made based on merit and according to a calendar, selecting individuals with a service-oriented mindset.
Several suggestions were made to maintain public trust in Public Service Commissions by issuing notifications on time, conducting examinations, and releasing results promptly.
President Droupadi Murmu, along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, State Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar and TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham, attended the event. Earlier, the UPSC Chairman presented President Murmu with a silver filigree, which was crafted by artists from Telangana.
Subsequently, discussions were held on the various challenges faced by Public Service Commissions. The policies adopted by different states and the possibilities of mutual cooperation were also discussed.
This two-day conference is being organised under the auspices of the Telangana Public Service Commission. Special security measures have been implemented in view of the visits of the President today and the Vice President tomorrow. Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu declared the area a no-fly and no-drone zone.
