President Droupadi Murmu Gives Assent To VB-G RAM G Bill: Rural Development Ministry

The Rural Development Ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill.

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 21, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST

Updated : December 21, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Rural Development Ministry said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament, amid opposition protests. It seeks to replace the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA, and guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year.

According to the government, the new scheme aims to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

