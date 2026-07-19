President Droupadi Murmu Embarks On Three-Nation Tour
She will be visiting Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania from July 19-25 at the invitation of the Presidents of the respective countries.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania, marking a significant diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe.
She is undertaking the visits at the invitation of the Presidents of the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia.
"President Droupadi Murmu has emplaned for State Visits to the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania. This marks the first-ever visit by a President of India to Moldova and North Macedonia, and the first presidential visit to Romania in over three decades," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
The visit will impart fresh momentum to India’s relations with these countries, he said.
The visit reflects India’s growing engagement with central and Eastern Europe and reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening partnership with the countries of the region. It also complements India’s broader engagement with Europe and its strategic partnership with the European Union.
During the visit, President Murmu is slated to engage in delegation-level discussions with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, besides meeting Igor Grosu, the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.
The President will additionally interact with representatives of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, speak at a Business Forum, and engage with the Indian diaspora.
Following her stay in Moldova, President Murmu will travel to North Macedonia for a two-day visit from July 21-22, following an invitation from President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. This landmark visit will similarly be the inaugural visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia.
The scheduled itinerary includes bilateral discussions with President Siljanovska-Davkova, meetings with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski alongside the Assembly President, and an address to the national parliament.
President Murmu is also slated to speak at the India-North Macedonia Business Forum, as both nations look to expand commercial ties in focus areas such as farming, pharmaceuticals, science, and information technology.
For the concluding segment of the visit, the President will travel to Romania from July 23-25 at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan, marking the first visit by an Indian President to the Southeastern European country in more than thirty years. The previous such visit to Romania was in 1994.
President Murmu will hold talks with President Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Senate President Mircea Abrudean, and Chamber of Deputies President Sorin Grindeanu, alongside interactions with the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Her schedule further features an address to the India-Romania Business Forum and a meeting with the local Indian community.
This visit underscores the priority New Delhi accords to deepening ties with these three individual states as well as expanding its geopolitical footprint across the broader Eastern European region.
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President Murmu To Embark On Historic First Visits To Three East European Nations