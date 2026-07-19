ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Embarks On Three-Nation Tour

President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for state visits to the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania. ( By Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania, marking a significant diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe.

She is undertaking the visits at the invitation of the Presidents of the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia.

"President Droupadi Murmu has emplaned for State Visits to the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania. This marks the first-ever visit by a President of India to Moldova and North Macedonia, and the first presidential visit to Romania in over three decades," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The visit will impart fresh momentum to India’s relations with these countries, he said.

The visit reflects India’s growing engagement with central and Eastern Europe and reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening partnership with the countries of the region. It also complements India’s broader engagement with Europe and its strategic partnership with the European Union.

During the visit, President Murmu is slated to engage in delegation-level discussions with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, besides meeting Igor Grosu, the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

The President will additionally interact with representatives of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, speak at a Business Forum, and engage with the Indian diaspora.

Following her stay in Moldova, President Murmu will travel to North Macedonia for a two-day visit from July 21-22, following an invitation from President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. This landmark visit will similarly be the inaugural visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia.