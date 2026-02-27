ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Creates History, Flies As Co-Pilot In Indigenous LCH Prachand

President Droupadi Murmu during her co-pilot flight in the indigenous LCH Prachand at Jaisalmer. ( ETV Bharat )

By Tanmay Bissa

Jaisalmer: President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, created history on Friday by flying as a co-pilot in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand in Rajasthan. She has become the first President of India to fly this advanced combat helicopter as a co-pilot.

Upon arriving at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station around 9.15 am, the President was briefed by officials on the helicopter’s capabilities and mission profile. Dressed in a pilot uniform, she took her seat in the cockpit and, at approximately 10.15 am, flew alongside Group Captain N S Bahua.

Murmu in a pilot uniform before boarding LCH Prachand at Jaisalmer Air Force Station. (PTI)

During the 25-minute sortie, she conducted an aerial review of areas near the Pakistan border, including the Pokhran Field Firing Range and the historic Shakti Sthal.

President Salutes From Helicopter

Aboard the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-manufactured combat helicopter, the President conducted an aerial inspection of the country’s largest field-firing range and nuclear test site.

During the flight, she saluted the troops and officers present on the ground. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh was also present in another helicopter accompanying the mission.

To Attend ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’