President Droupadi Murmu Creates History, Flies As Co-Pilot In Indigenous LCH Prachand
The President flew as co-pilot in the indigenous light combat helicopter Prachand, reviewing Pokhran range and border areas during a 25-minute sortie from Jaisalmer.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST|
Updated : February 27, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
By Tanmay Bissa
Jaisalmer: President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, created history on Friday by flying as a co-pilot in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand in Rajasthan. She has become the first President of India to fly this advanced combat helicopter as a co-pilot.
Upon arriving at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station around 9.15 am, the President was briefed by officials on the helicopter’s capabilities and mission profile. Dressed in a pilot uniform, she took her seat in the cockpit and, at approximately 10.15 am, flew alongside Group Captain N S Bahua.
During the 25-minute sortie, she conducted an aerial review of areas near the Pakistan border, including the Pokhran Field Firing Range and the historic Shakti Sthal.
President Salutes From Helicopter
Aboard the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-manufactured combat helicopter, the President conducted an aerial inspection of the country’s largest field-firing range and nuclear test site.
During the flight, she saluted the troops and officers present on the ground. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh was also present in another helicopter accompanying the mission.
To Attend ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’
In the evening, the President will witness the Indian Air Force’s largest live fire exercise, Vayu Shakti-2026, at the Pokhran Field Firing Range.
The exercise, being conducted in the border desert region, will showcase the operational capabilities, precision-strike ability, and coordinated operations of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other combat platforms.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior defence and administrative officials will also attend.
A Record Of Historic Flights
President Murmu has previously made history by flying in a fighter aircraft. On April 8, 2023, she undertook a 30-minute sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI from Tezpur Air Base, becoming the second woman President to fly in the aircraft.
Later, on October 29, 2025, she flew in a Rafale fighter jet with the ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron at Ambala, reaching an altitude of around 15,000 feet at a speed of nearly 700 kmph. She is the first President of India to have flown in both Sukhoi and Rafale fighter aircraft.
During Friday's flight, she addressed the nation over the radio, saying, “I am flying today in the Prachand helicopter. This helicopter is a strong symbol of India’s self-reliance. At this moment, I am flying over the famous Jaisalmer Fort. I proudly thank our brave soldiers. My greetings to everyone, Jai Hind.”
After the sortie, she returned to the airbase, where she was welcomed by Air Marshal Amarpreet Singh and presented with a commemorative memento.
President Murmu had arrived at the Jaisalmer Air Force Station on Thursday evening, where she was received by Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
She later proceeded to the Army Station for an overnight stay.
