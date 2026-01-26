ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Confers Ashoka Chakra To Space Hero Shubhanshu Shukla

In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 26, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu confers India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during the 77th Republic Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). The President presented the award to Shukla at the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

In June last year, Shukla became the second Indian to have gone to space and the first one to set foot on the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Shukla's 18-day space odyssey came 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984. As a fighter pilot, Shukla has an impressive record of 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32.

Shukla served as pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station and left an indelible mark on India's remarkable advancements in human space exploration. After the successful space mission, Group Captain Shukla became a household name as his contribution during the mission, including the conduct of sophisticated experiments, received recognition from global space experts.