ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: President Murmu Captivates Audience At Santhali Sammelan With Rendition Of Santhali Song

While emphasizing the importance of Santhali language, Murmu advised the younger generation to preserve their mother tongue. She hoped to see the Rashtrapati Bhawan website in the Ol Chiki script, to further give a boost to the Santhali Language. Praising the efforts of Raghunath Murmu, a writer and educator, who developed the Ol Chiki script for the Santhali language, the President said celebrating the centenary year celebrations of the Ol Chiki script has been possible due to Pandit Raghunath's efforts.

The audience listened in rapt attention to the President as she connected with her humble roots with a song close to her heart even as Chief Minister Hemant Soren enjoyed it with closed eyes. Earlier, the President started her speech at the function with 'Johar', the customary greeting of Jharkhand.

Ranchi : President Droupadi Murmu, known for her humility and simplicity, captivated the audience at the 22nd Parsi Maha Santhali Sammelan in Jamshedpur with her rendition of the Santhali song, 'Jaher Ayo Nehor'.

She said, "There is no harm in learning any language, but never forget your mother tongue. When you speak with your own people, always try to converse in your mother tongue." She said Ol Chiki is now on digital platform which should be used for promotion of the language.



Appreciating Tata Steel for its contribution to promoting Ol Chiki, she said collective efforts are needed for the welfare of society. The Centre has released Rs 24,000 crore for the development of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), she said. Soren addressed the event in Santhali and highlighted the contributions of Pandit Raghunath to Ol Chiki script and Santhali traditions.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar recalled the President's life and struggles while describing her as an inspiration for the present generation. He said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee included the Santhali langguage in the Eight Schedule through the 92nd Constitutional Amendment.

Lok Sabha MP from Jhargram, West Bengal, Kalipara Soren, President of the All India Santhali Writers Association, Laxman Kisku, and President of the Jaherthan Committee, CR Manjhi were among those present. The programme marked 100 years of the Ol Chiki movement launched in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

Eminent personalities who have contributed in various ways to the promotion of the Ol Chiki language were honoured during the event. President Murmu honoured Shobhanath Besra, Damyanti Besra, Muchiram Hembram, Bhim Murmu, Ramdas Murmu, Chhotray Baske, Niranjan Hansda, BB Sundaraman and Saurabh Rai, Shivshankar Kandayan and CR Majhi by presenting them certificates and mementos.