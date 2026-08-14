ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Approves 78 Gallantry Awards

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday approved 78 gallantry awards, including 13 posthumous, to defence forces and central armed police forces personnel on the eve of the 80th Independence Day. The awards included nine Kirti Chakras, 19 Shaurya Chakras, five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry) and 36 Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashoka Chakra. Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

The Kirti Chakra awardees are Lt Col Manoj Francis of 21 Para (Special Forces) and Major Jitendra Rathee of 2 Para (Special Forces). Seven other Kirti Chakras were conferred posthumously.

The armed forces personnel granted the prestigious awards posthumously included Havildar Gajendra Singh of 2 Para (Special Forces); Head Constables Jagbir Singh and Bashir Ahmad; Constables Jaswant Singh, Balvinder Singh and Tariq Hussain; and Inspector Sunil Kumar.