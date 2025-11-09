ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Reaches Angola As Part Of Two-Country State Visit

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu reached Angola on Saturday in the first leg of her six-day state visit to the African country, followed by neighbouring Botswana.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has described the two-nation visit between November 8-13 as a part of India's efforts to open up new avenues for collaboration and expand partnership with the two countries in the African region. This is the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to these countries, as per the MEA.

Murmu was received at the international airport in the Angolan capital of Luanda by the country's Minister of External Relations Tete Antonio apart from other senior officials from both countries.

During the next three days here, the president will hold high-level engagements, including bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and also attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of the African nation's independence.

The president is also scheduled to address the Angolan parliament and interact with members of the Indian community.