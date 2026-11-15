ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Residents Of Jharkhand On State's Foundation Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Jharkhand's foundation day and wished its hardworking, talented residents success in taking the state to new heights of development and prosperity.

This land, home to divine figures such as Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and great heroes such as Sidho-Kanhu, has a distinctive identity rooted in its rich tribal culture, vibrant folk traditions and natural and mineral wealth, she said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I hope that Jharkhand's hardworking and talented residents, cherishing their rich heritage, will take the state to new heights of development and prosperity," the president said. Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar.

"On the occasion of Jharkhand State Foundation Day, my heartfelt best wishes to all the residents of the state," she said. In a separate post, the president extended greetings on the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and tribal rights leader Birsa Munda.

"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'," she said in the post. The tribal icon's birth anniversary is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

"This day is an opportunity to remember our rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation. I hope that all fellow citizens will preserve our invaluable heritage while moving forward on the path of inclusive development," the president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day and noted that the state is a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity, and natural wealth.