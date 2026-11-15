Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Residents Of Jharkhand On State's Foundation Day
Jharkhand, which is known for its pristine forests and natural resources, was created on November 15, 2000, from what was previously southern areas of Bihar.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings on Jharkhand's foundation day and wished its hardworking, talented residents success in taking the state to new heights of development and prosperity.
This land, home to divine figures such as Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda and great heroes such as Sidho-Kanhu, has a distinctive identity rooted in its rich tribal culture, vibrant folk traditions and natural and mineral wealth, she said in a post on X in Hindi.
मैं धरती आबा भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती के पावन अवसर पर मनाए जा रहे ‘जनजातीय गौरव दिवस’ की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देती हूँ। यह दिवस हमारी समृद्ध जनजातीय विरासत और राष्ट्र के प्रति जनजातीय समुदायों के ऐतिहासिक योगदान को स्मरण करने का अवसर है। मैं कामना करती हूँ कि सभी देशवासी हमारी अमूल्य विरासत को संरक्षित रखते हुए समावेशी विकास के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ें।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2026
"I hope that Jharkhand's hardworking and talented residents, cherishing their rich heritage, will take the state to new heights of development and prosperity," the president said. Jharkhand was formed on this day in 2000 after being carved out of Bihar.
"On the occasion of Jharkhand State Foundation Day, my heartfelt best wishes to all the residents of the state," she said. In a separate post, the president extended greetings on the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and tribal rights leader Birsa Munda.
झारखंड राज्य स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर प्रदेश के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। धरती आबा भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जैसी ईश्वरीय विभूति और सिद्धो-कान्हू जैसे महानायकों की यह धरती अपनी समृद्ध जनजातीय संस्कृति, जीवंत लोक-परंपराओं और प्राकृतिक एवं खनिज संपदा के लिए विशिष्ट पहचान रखती है। मेरी कामना है कि झारखंड के परिश्रमी और प्रतिभाशाली निवासी अपनी समृद्ध विरासत को संजोते हुए राज्य को विकास और समृद्धि की नई ऊंचाइयों तक ले जाएं।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2026
"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'," she said in the post. The tribal icon's birth anniversary is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
"This day is an opportunity to remember our rich tribal heritage and the historic contributions of tribal communities to the nation. I hope that all fellow citizens will preserve our invaluable heritage while moving forward on the path of inclusive development," the president said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day and noted that the state is a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity, and natural wealth.
Jharkhand, which is known for its pristine forests and natural resources, was created on November 15, 2000, from what was previously the southern areas of Bihar.
झारखंड के सभी भाई-बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! हमारा यह प्रदेश जनजातीय गौरव, सांस्कृतिक विविधता और प्राकृतिक संपदा का अनूठा संगम है। यहां के घने वन, मनोरम जलप्रपात और ऐतिहासिक स्थल इसकी विशिष्ट पहचान को समृद्ध करते हैं। भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी की वीरता और बलिदान की गाथाओं से यहां की परंपराओं को निरंतर प्रेरणा मिलती रही है। खनिज और ऊर्जा से लेकर हस्तशिल्प और पर्यटन तक इस राज्य में अपार संभावनाएं हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि यहां के मेरे मेहनती और प्रतिभाशाली परिवारजनों के संकल्प और सामर्थ्य के बल पर यह प्रदेश विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा। मेरी कामना है कि यह विशेष अवसर यहां के सभी लोगों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और खुशहाली लेकर आए।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2026
"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the State Foundation Day! Our state is a unique confluence of tribal pride, cultural diversity, and natural wealth," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi. The prime minister said the state's dense forests, scenic waterfalls, and historical sites enrich its distinct identity.
"The traditions here have continuously drawn inspiration from the tales of valour and sacrifice of Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji," he said. Modi said that from minerals and energy to handicrafts and tourism, this state holds immense possibilities.
भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी की जयंती पर उन्हें समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। आप सभी को इस दिव्य अवसर से जुड़े जनजातीय गौरव दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। धरती आबा का अदम्य साहस, संघर्ष और बलिदान देश की हर पीढ़ी को स्वाभिमान, स्वतंत्रता और अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। उनसे प्रेरणा लेकर हमारी सरकार जनजातीय भाई-बहनों के सम्मान, अवसर और समृद्धि के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है। आइए, सभी मिलकर राष्ट्र निर्माण में जनजातीय समाज के बहुमूल्य योगदान को नमन करें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2026
The prime minister said he was confident that on the strength of the resolve and capability of the hardworking and talented residents of Jharkhand, the state will scale new heights of development. "My wish is that this special occasion brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into the lives of all the people here," he said.
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