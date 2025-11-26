ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution Guiding Document To Shun Colonial Mindset, Adopt Nationalistic Thinking: Prez

In this screenshot from a video posted on Nov. 26, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu, and other leaders during Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Constitution is the guiding document to shun a colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking. Addressing the Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', Murmu said India is presenting a new model of development for the world. "Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. The Constitution is a guiding document to shun a colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking," she said.