ETV Bharat / bharat

Constitution Guiding Document To Shun Colonial Mindset, Adopt Nationalistic Thinking: Prez

The president released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages-- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

In this screenshot from a video posted on Nov. 26, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu, and other leaders during Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
In this screenshot from a video posted on Nov. 26, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu, and other leaders during Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 26, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Constitution is the guiding document to shun a colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking.

Addressing the Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', Murmu said India is presenting a new model of development for the world.

"Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. The Constitution is a guiding document to shun a colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking," she said.

"Bringing 25 crore people out of poverty is one of the biggest achievements of the country. Women, youth, SC, ST, farmers, middle class, and new middle class are strengthening our democratic system," she added. The president released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages-- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

The programme included the reading of the Preamble led by the president. Earlier in a social media post, President Murmu paid rich tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the attack.

"On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country," the President said in a post on X.

The nation remembers its supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," she added.

Also Read:

  1. As India Marks 76 Years Of Constitution Adoption, PM Modi Writes Letter To Citizens Urging Them To Fulfill Duties
  2. Mumbai 26/11 Attack Anniversary: President Leads Tributes, Shah Says 'World Taking Note Of India's Anti-Terror Campaigns'

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU
76TH CONSTITUTION DAY
CONSTITUTION DAY EVENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.