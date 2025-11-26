Constitution Guiding Document To Shun Colonial Mindset, Adopt Nationalistic Thinking: Prez
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the Constitution is the guiding document to shun a colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking.
Addressing the Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building, now called 'Samvidhan Sadan', Murmu said India is presenting a new model of development for the world.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu graces Samvidhan Divas - 2025 at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, New Delhi https://t.co/iUUDbeu1NF— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2025
"Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected. The Constitution is a guiding document to shun a colonial mindset and adopt nationalistic thinking," she said.
"Bringing 25 crore people out of poverty is one of the biggest achievements of the country. Women, youth, SC, ST, farmers, middle class, and new middle class are strengthening our democratic system," she added. The president released the digital version of the Constitution in nine languages-- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.
The programme included the reading of the Preamble led by the president. Earlier in a social media post, President Murmu paid rich tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the attack.
"On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country," the President said in a post on X.
On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2025
The nation remembers its supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," she added.
