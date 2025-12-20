ETV Bharat / bharat

Blend Of Modernity, Spirituality Is Major Strength Of India’s Culture: Prez Murmu

File Photo: President Droupadi Murmu ( IANS )

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the country's spiritual heritage offers solutions to the world’s psychological, moral, and environmental problems. Addressing a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad, she stated that the blend of modernity and spirituality is a major strength of India’s culture.