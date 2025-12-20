ETV Bharat / bharat

Blend Of Modernity, Spirituality Is Major Strength Of India’s Culture: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu highlights India's spiritual heritage that offers solutions to global issues.

Murmu addressing a conference organised by the Brahma Kumaris in Hyderabad
File Photo: President Droupadi Murmu (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 20, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the country's spiritual heritage offers solutions to the world’s psychological, moral, and environmental problems. Addressing a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad, she stated that the blend of modernity and spirituality is a major strength of India’s culture.

"The feeling of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' -- the philosophy of treating the entire world as one family -- is the biggest need of the hour for world peace today," she said. Murmu is here for her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the presidential retreats.

Also Read

A Swift Solution Is Needed For The Challenges Faced In Recruitments: President Droupadi Murmu

TAGGED:

TIMELESS WISDOM OF BHARAT
MURMU IN HYDERABAD
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.