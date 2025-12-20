Blend Of Modernity, Spirituality Is Major Strength Of India’s Culture: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu highlights India's spiritual heritage that offers solutions to global issues.
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the country's spiritual heritage offers solutions to the world’s psychological, moral, and environmental problems. Addressing a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad, she stated that the blend of modernity and spirituality is a major strength of India’s culture.
"The feeling of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' -- the philosophy of treating the entire world as one family -- is the biggest need of the hour for world peace today," she said. Murmu is here for her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the presidential retreats.
