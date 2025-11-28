'Calm And Stable Minds Plant Seeds Of Peace In Society': President Murmu
The President said the world is witnessing tremendous progress in technology but it is essential for human beings to introspect.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST
Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu, at an event called 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust', organised by Brahma Kumaris here on Friday said the Indian civilization has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kumbakam' to the world.
She said, the world is facing numerous challenges and the theme of Brahma Kumaris will play an important role in resolving several problems. The President said that the Central Government is promoting yoga and meditation.
"The National Education Policy emphasizes value-based education," she said. She added, humanity has made tremendous progress. "We are living in the era of the information revolution. This has made human life easier. Today, humans are more educated and technologically capable than before. Along with technological advancement in society, there is also stress and loneliness. Today, it is essential that we not only move forward but also embark on a journey of introspection," the President said.
She remarked that a calm and stable minds plant the seeds of peace in society, which ultimately builds the foundation of global unity. She added that a strong spirit is essential to realise the concept of world harmony.
"When spiritual consciousness awakens, love, brotherhood, compassion, and unity automatically become a part of life. A calm and stable mind sows the seeds of peace in society, and from there, the foundation of world peace and unity is laid. A strong spirit is the cornerstone for realising the concept of global unity," she said.
मा. राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी द्वारा लखनऊ में ब्रह्माकुमारीज के वार्षिक थीम 'विश्व एकता और विश्वास के लिए ध्यान (योग)' का उद्घाटन...@rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/vzLsxDgiSq— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2025
In addition, the President praised the Brahma Kumaris for its inspiring efforts in promoting world peace, human values, women’s empowerment, spiritual awakening, education, and meditation. She expressed confidence that the organisation will continue to play a vital role in building a better, peaceful, and trusting world.
Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya and Shri Brajesh Pathak received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/YT9sqoScHq— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 28, 2025
In his address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said India’s ancient tradition believes that the mind is the source of both bondage and liberation. Referring to Sant Ravidas, he noted that a person who channels their outward-drifting mind inward not only attains inner peace but also contributes to global welfare.
He added terrorism, disturbances, and unrest across the world are rooted in uncontrolled mental tendencies. "Wherever disorder emerges, it is driven by these outward, unstable impulses that lead individuals toward negativity. While one aspect of life inspires positivity and good deeds, the other steers towards negativity. India’s tradition has interpreted such destructive tendencies as a form of terrorism, and the nation continues to fight this battle—materially and spiritually," he said.
Earlier, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak received President Murmu on her arrival at Lucknow.
Also Read
Be Mindful Of Your Conduct And Behaviour, President Murmu Advises Odisha MLAs