'Calm And Stable Minds Plant Seeds Of Peace In Society': President Murmu

Lucknow: President Droupadi Murmu, at an event called 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust', organised by Brahma Kumaris here on Friday said the Indian civilization has given the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kumbakam' to the world.

She said, the world is facing numerous challenges and the theme of Brahma Kumaris will play an important role in resolving several problems. The President said that the Central Government is promoting yoga and meditation.

"The National Education Policy emphasizes value-based education," she said. She added, humanity has made tremendous progress. "We are living in the era of the information revolution. This has made human life easier. Today, humans are more educated and technologically capable than before. Along with technological advancement in society, there is also stress and loneliness. Today, it is essential that we not only move forward but also embark on a journey of introspection," the President said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in Lucknow. Also seen is UP Governor Anandiben Patel (ETV Bharat)

She remarked that a calm and stable minds plant the seeds of peace in society, which ultimately builds the foundation of global unity. She added that a strong spirit is essential to realise the concept of world harmony.