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President Accepts Resignation Of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

The President accepted the resignation of Bittu from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.

President Accepts Resignation Of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu
File photo of Ravneet Singh Bittu (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted the resignation of Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, an official statement said.

On the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President accepted the resignation of Bittu from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, the statement said. The President is at present abroad on a three-nation tour.

Bittu, who had been a part of the Union Council of Ministers since 2024, is likely to focus on forthcoming elections in Punjab next year.

Grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, he joined the BJP in 2024 and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections.

He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan for the remainder of the term of a seat vacated by Congress leader K C Venugopal.

Read More

  1. SC Commission Summons Ravneet Singh Bittu Over Remarks On Scheduled Castes, Appearance On June 4
  2. Punjab SC Commission Seeks Report From Sangrur SSP Over Casteist Slur By Union Minister

TAGGED:

RAVNEET BITTU RESIGNATION
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU
UNION MINISTER OF STATE RAILWAYS
RAVNEET SINGH BITTU

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