Preparing To Go Home On Festivals? Train Ticket Hard To Come By
As soon as ticket bookings for November 14, 2026, opened on September 15, seats on all major trains were filled within minutes. Reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : September 15, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
New Delhi: For lakhs of passengers preparing to travel home for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath, securing a confirmed train ticket is proving to be a massive challenge. Just ahead of the festive season, the system of IRCTC, the Indian Railways' online ticket booking website, has faltered once again.
As soon as ticket bookings for November 14, 2026 (close to the Chhath festival) opened on September 15, seats on all major trains were filled within minutes, and long waiting lists began to form. Lakhs of passengers are facing difficulties due to server overload caused by excessive traffic.
During festivals, there is an unprecedented surge in the number of passengers travelling from all corners of the country, particularly from Delhi-NCR, to Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. On Tuesday morning, as soon as the advance reservation window opened, user traffic on the IRCTC website and mobile app spiked manifold.
The online booking system slowed down due to a large number of simultaneous login and payment attempts. Passengers reported encountering repeated error messages while logging in, searching for trains, and accessing the payment gateway. This recurring technical issue had previously surfaced in early September when Diwali bookings began. Even the 'beta version' introduced by the Railways failed to withstand this heavy traffic. People argue that this is not merely a one- or two-day issue but the result of a severe imbalance between IRCTC's current technical capacity and the rising user load — a system that urgently requires an upgrade.
The website's sluggish speed and the rapid exhaustion of tickets have left ordinary people who were hoping to travel home for the festivals deeply distressed. Passengers shared their grievances while speaking to ETV Bharat. Shalini, who likes to celebrate festivals at her native place, said that she made repeated attempts to travel home to Bihar for Durga Puja and Diwali but was unsuccessful.
The situation reached a point where many trains showed "No Room" (regret status), meaning even waiting-list tickets were unavailable. After much effort, she managed to book a ticket for a train during Chhath, but the waiting list is so long that the chances of confirmation are negligible. If the ticket is not confirmed, she will be compelled to celebrate Chhath in Delhi itself.
Kavita, who travels to her village with her entire family every year, mentioned that she could not secure a seat on a train during Diwali. She has now booked a waiting-list ticket for the Chhath festival. However, she too sees little hope of it getting confirmed. Her hopes now rest on the special trains operated by the Railways.
'Tatkal' The Last Resort
Sunil Mohan Sinha said that due to the overloading of the IRCTC server, the payment process often fails to complete on time, causing the booking to fail. By the time the system normalises, the waiting list has often crossed the hundred mark, or seats are completely sold out. Although the 'Tatkal' (immediate booking) process is highly uncertain, he intends to try for it as a final resort.
Special Trains
Addressing the growing difficulties faced by passengers and the long waiting lists on trains, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said that due to the limited capacity of regular trains, it is natural that most people fail to secure confirmed tickets when lakhs of passengers attempt to book simultaneously.
However, the Railways is fully prepared to provide relief to passengers. The operation of special and unreserved trains will bring direct relief to lakhs of passengers, enabling everyone to reach home safely and comfortably during the festive season.
As in previous years, a large number of special trains will be run for Diwali and Chhath. Detailed information regarding the train numbers, schedules, routes, and booking dates will be released soon to facilitate easy reservations. In view of the high demand, on-demand unreserved trains will also be operated, allowing passengers to travel to their destinations easily using general tickets.
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