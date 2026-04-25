ETV Bharat / bharat

'Preparing To Approach UN Over Targeted Killings’: Global Naga Forum Over Fresh Violence In Manipur

People from the Naga and Meitei communities take part in a candlelight vigil organised by the All Naga Students’ Association Manipur and Naga People's Union Manipur at Mao Market near MBC Church, in Imphal on Apr 23, 2026 (Thursday). ( ANI )

New Delhi: Amid a fresh surge of fresh violence in Manipur, the Global Naga Forum (GNF) has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their direct intervention to halt the escalating conflict.

Talking to ETV Bharat on Saturday, GNF convenor Chuba Ozukum said that the situation on the ground is deteriorating rapidly, with violence once again gripping parts of the state. “We are also preparing to approach the United Nations (UN) regarding the targeted killing of innocent civilians from the Naga community,” he said.

Calling the current phase an “orgy of violence", Ozukum expressed deep concern over what he termed a systematic pattern of militarisation in Naga-inhabited areas.

Ozukum pointed to multiple ground reports and eyewitness accounts suggesting increased movement of armed cadres operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in close proximity to Naga villages.

“The scale and frequency of such movements have raised serious questions about the intent and functioning of the SoO mechanism,” Ozukum said, adding that the presence of armed groups near civilian settlements has heightened fear and insecurity among local populations.

A woman walks across a deserted road after security personnel disperse protesters with tear gas; burning tyres lie on the street following the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity's massive public rally, in Imphal on April 25, 2026 (Saturday). (ANI)

The GNF, a platform representing Nagas from diverse backgrounds and regions, alleged that the prevailing security arrangement is failing to prevent violence.

The forum has strongly condemned the killing of two Tangkhul Naga civilians near TM Kasom in Manipur’s Ukhrul district recently, describing the incident as a “heinous ambush” allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants.