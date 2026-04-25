'Preparing To Approach UN Over Targeted Killings’: Global Naga Forum Over Fresh Violence In Manipur
Global Naga Forum urges PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene for stopping fresh Manipur violence, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid a fresh surge of fresh violence in Manipur, the Global Naga Forum (GNF) has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their direct intervention to halt the escalating conflict.
Talking to ETV Bharat on Saturday, GNF convenor Chuba Ozukum said that the situation on the ground is deteriorating rapidly, with violence once again gripping parts of the state. “We are also preparing to approach the United Nations (UN) regarding the targeted killing of innocent civilians from the Naga community,” he said.
Calling the current phase an “orgy of violence", Ozukum expressed deep concern over what he termed a systematic pattern of militarisation in Naga-inhabited areas.
Ozukum pointed to multiple ground reports and eyewitness accounts suggesting increased movement of armed cadres operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in close proximity to Naga villages.
“The scale and frequency of such movements have raised serious questions about the intent and functioning of the SoO mechanism,” Ozukum said, adding that the presence of armed groups near civilian settlements has heightened fear and insecurity among local populations.
The GNF, a platform representing Nagas from diverse backgrounds and regions, alleged that the prevailing security arrangement is failing to prevent violence.
The forum has strongly condemned the killing of two Tangkhul Naga civilians near TM Kasom in Manipur’s Ukhrul district recently, describing the incident as a “heinous ambush” allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants.
The GNF alleged that several villages near the incident site—including Shangshak, Zalengbung, Songphel, and Mollen—are being used as operational bases by armed groups. These cadres, Ozukum claimed, possess sophisticated weapons despite the presence of central security forces in the region.
Ozukum also raised questions about the implementation of the SoO agreement, particularly the financial provisions under it. According to Ozukum, the monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 provided to each SoO cadre is allegedly being diverted for procuring arms and ammunition. He further pointed to reports suggesting that over Rs 30 crore in additional stipend expenditure for Kuki SoO cadres has been proposed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and it may be further misused.
Calling for urgent intervention, the GNF urged both the Centre and state governments to strictly enforce the ground rules of the SoO agreement.
“Any violations must be dealt with firmly and without delay,” Ozukum said.
The GNF also cautioned against framing the violence as a localised ethnic clash between Kukis and Tangkhuls. Instead, it termed the situation a manifestation of a broader and deep-rooted conflict of interest between Naga and Kuki communities across multiple states in the Northeast. “If left unresolved, this could lead to far more tragic consequences,” the forum noted.
Highlighting what it sees as a political dimension, the organisation accused certain Kuki groups of attempting to isolate the Tangkhul community geographically and politically. It rejected what it described as efforts to portray the conflict as a peripheral issue, asserting that any attack on Tangkhul Nagas is effectively an attack on the entire Naga community.
While affirming the right of communities to protect their land and lives, Ozukum emphasised that lasting peace cannot be achieved through violence. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.
The GNF has also appealed to Kuki SoO leadership to rein in extremist elements and engage in transparent, political negotiations rather than armed confrontation.
Urging a more proactive role from authorities, the GNF called on the Centre to move beyond a purely security-driven approach. It advocated for impartial mediation that addresses the root causes of the conflict.
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