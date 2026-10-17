Prepare For New Internal Security Challenges, Stay Away From Publicity: Amit Shah To IPS Probationers
A total of 151 officer trainees participated in the passing-out parade for regular recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today called upon young IPS officers to prepare themselves to address the evolving challenges concerning the nation's internal security. He advised them to view their authority as a responsibility rather than a status, and to focus on delivering results while staying away from seeking publicity.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan read out Shah's message at the passing-out parade for the 78th batch of regular recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.
Shah advised police officers to steer clear of seeking publicity and instead earn recognition through their performance. He noted that humility, restraint, and a steadfast commitment to the Constitution are the true strengths of a police officer.
He reiterated the need to maintain a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward terrorism, prioritising national security above all else, and highlighted the critical role of technology and surveillance systems in ensuring border security. He also called for the implementation of the spirit of the new criminal justice laws at the grassroots level and urged the strengthening of investigations through the use of modern technology and forensic science.
A total of 151 officer trainees, including 37 women, participated in the passing-out parade after completing their training as part of the 78th batch of regular recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. This group included 135 IPS officers and 16 officers from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.
The Union Home Secretary, who attended the event as the chief guest, reviewed the parade and presented awards to the officers who demonstrated exceptional performance.
In his address, Govind Mohan outlined five major challenges that police officers will face in the future. He urged them to dismantle drug trafficking networks and work toward the goal of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'. He advised taking effective measures at the state level to curb cybercrimes, including fraud involving 'mule' bank accounts and the use of fake SIM cards.
He also stressed the need to continuously monitor terrorist threats, whether they originate domestically or are inspired from abroad, and emphasised the importance of identifying foreign nationals illegally residing in the country. "Individuals residing in the country illegally and engaging in criminal activities must be identified, and legal action should be taken against them," he said.
He also spoke about the importance of adopting modern technological tools to track down and apprehend criminals who conceal their identities and use darknet, cryptocurrency transactions, VPNs, etc, to commit offences.
The Union Home Secretary noted that alongside technological challenges, the spread of fake messages and deepfake videos via social media has emerged as a threat to law and order. He advised taking proactive measures to prevent such content from causing unnecessary tension in society. He also emphasised the need to increase the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology in policing.
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