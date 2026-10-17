ETV Bharat / bharat

Prepare For New Internal Security Challenges, Stay Away From Publicity: Amit Shah To IPS Probationers

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today called upon young IPS officers to prepare themselves to address the evolving challenges concerning the nation's internal security. He advised them to view their authority as a responsibility rather than a status, and to focus on delivering results while staying away from seeking publicity.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan read out Shah's message at the passing-out parade for the 78th batch of regular recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

Shah advised police officers to steer clear of seeking publicity and instead earn recognition through their performance. He noted that humility, restraint, and a steadfast commitment to the Constitution are the true strengths of a police officer.

He reiterated the need to maintain a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward terrorism, prioritising national security above all else, and highlighted the critical role of technology and surveillance systems in ensuring border security. He also called for the implementation of the spirit of the new criminal justice laws at the grassroots level and urged the strengthening of investigations through the use of modern technology and forensic science.

A total of 151 officer trainees, including 37 women, participated in the passing-out parade after completing their training as part of the 78th batch of regular recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. This group included 135 IPS officers and 16 officers from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

The Union Home Secretary, who attended the event as the chief guest, reviewed the parade and presented awards to the officers who demonstrated exceptional performance.