ETV Bharat / bharat

Preparations Underway For New Chief Minister’s Oath Taking Ceremony In Chennai

Chennai: Preparations are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Periamet area of Chennai for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Although the name of the new Chief Minister is yet to be announced, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is the front-runner for the post.

In the recently concluded 2026 Assembly elections, the TVK came up with a stunning performance, securing 34.92% of the votes and capturing 108 constituencies. The party that came into existence barely a couple of years ago defeated the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which could win only 59 seats. The second traditional powerhouse of state politics, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), came in third with 47 seats.

Among the other parties, the Indian National Congress won five seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won four seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won two seats each, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Vettri Kazhagam (DMDK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) secured one seat each.

While 118 seats are required to form a government in Tamil Nadu, the TVK currently holds 108 seats. The Congress has extended its support to the TVK that is actively seeking support from several other political parties.