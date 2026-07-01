ETV Bharat / bharat

Sriharikota Gets Ready For Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1

The Vikram-1 rocket, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, ready for launch. ( ETV Bharat )

Sullurpeta: Marking a significant milestone in India's space sector, the Vikram-1 rocket—developed by Hyderabad-based private space company Skyroot Aerospace—has been successfully transported to the country's first launch pad at Sriharikota in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

Final technical checks are currently underway for the upcoming 'Mission Kalam' launch.

Skyroot Aerospace shared images related to this development on 'X' on Tuesday.

Vikram-1 holds the distinction of being the country's first private orbital rocket.

The rocket has been designed to carry small satellites into low Earth orbit.

Experts believe that a successful launch will further strengthen the role of private entities in the country's space sector.