Sriharikota Gets Ready For Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1
The rocket has been designed to carry small satellites into Low Earth Orbit
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Sullurpeta: Marking a significant milestone in India's space sector, the Vikram-1 rocket—developed by Hyderabad-based private space company Skyroot Aerospace—has been successfully transported to the country's first launch pad at Sriharikota in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.
Final technical checks are currently underway for the upcoming 'Mission Kalam' launch.
Skyroot Aerospace shared images related to this development on 'X' on Tuesday.
Vikram-1 holds the distinction of being the country's first private orbital rocket.
The rocket has been designed to carry small satellites into low Earth orbit.
Experts believe that a successful launch will further strengthen the role of private entities in the country's space sector.
The development marks a historic first for India's private space sector.
According to Skyroot, it is the first time a privately designed, developed and manufactured orbital launch vehicle has been stacked on ISRO's First Launch Pad, a facility that has hosted some of the country's most iconic missions, including Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter launches.
Named after space pioneer Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the rocket represents one of the country's most ambitious privately built launch systems since the Indian space sector was opened to private participation.
The stacking milestone comes nearly three years after Skyroot made history with Vikram-S, India's first privately developed sub-orbit rocket to fly to space, in November 2022.
Since then, the Hyderabad-based company has carried out a series of successful engine tests, stage qualification trials and launch vehicle integration activities in preparation for its first orbital mission.
Also Read
G20 Satellite Expected To Be Launched In 2027: ISRO Chief Narayanan
Third Launch Pad At ISRO's Sriharikota Spaceport Will Become Operational In 4 Years