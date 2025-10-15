ETV Bharat / bharat

Preparations In Full Swing For JNU Students' Union Elections

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2025-26 are likely to be held in the first week of November and its preparations are in the final stages.

The general body meetings (GBMs) are being held in various schools and centres of the university, with the final meeting scheduled on October 16. Student representatives are electing members to the election committee at these meetings. Once the 48-member election committee is formed, an election coordinator will be selected following which, the official election schedule will be announced.

JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said that the GBM process has been completed in some schools and meetings are now pending in the School of International Studies, School of Languages and School of Social Sciences. "These meetings are discussing student issues and completing the formalities related to the election process. During the GBMs, school counsellors submit their reports detailing the previous term's activities following which, student representatives select their candidates for the election committee," he said.

According to Nitish, a 48-member election committee is being formed with representatives from all schools and the next step will be selection of an election coordinator. "Only after the coordinator's selection will the election schedule and dates be officially announced. This process will be completed by the end of this week and the JNUSU elections may be held in the first week of November," he added.