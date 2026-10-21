Premium Petrol Gets a Boost From E20 Concerns, Oil Company Says Overall Rise Is Negligible
An expert said Ethanol-free petrol demand is likely to remain limited due to high prices, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Concerns over the impact of ethanol-blended E20 petrol on mileage and engine life are prompting more motorists to opt for premium, high-octane fuel, with its share of petrol sales rising sharply at some fuel stations even as oil companies maintain that the shift remains limited.
Premium petrol, which accounted for around 4% of sales at some outlets in March, now contributes 12-15% at several pumps, according to dealers and industry executives. Some outlets have reported the share touching 20%, indicating a growing preference among consumers willing to pay more for what they perceive as better engine performance and lower mileage losses.
Ajay Bansal, president of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, which represents around 92,000 fuel stations, said sales of premium petrol had increased four to five times at some outlets. "Both fuels contain 20% ethanol, but due to the higher-octane rating, consumers believe the impact on mileage is negligible," Bansal said.
However, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) officials told ETV Bharat that the increase in premium petrol sales was "very negligible", suggesting that the trend may not be uniform across locations.
Consumers pay more amid E20 concerns
The shift comes amid continuing concerns over the effects of E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol blended with petrol. While the government has maintained that E20 is safe and does not have any significant adverse impact on vehicle performance, some consumers remain concerned about fuel efficiency and long-term engine health.
Premium variants such as Indian Oil Corporation's XP95, Bharat Petroleum Corporation's SPEED and Hindustan Petroleum's poWer95 are priced at around Rs 109-115 per litre, compared with approximately Rs 102 per litre for regular petrol.
Despite the higher cost, some motorists are willing to pay the premium in the belief that higher-octane fuel could improve performance and reduce the mileage impact associated with ethanol blending.
However, higher octane does not mean lower ethanol content. The 95- and 97-octane petrol grades sold by state-run oil marketing companies can also contain 20% ethanol. Switching to these fuels, therefore, does not necessarily mean motorists are avoiding ethanol.
Higher octane primarily improves a fuel's resistance to engine knocking and can benefit vehicles designed to use it. The actual impact on mileage and performance depends on the vehicle, engine design and fuel specifications.
Ethanol concerns gradually easing, says industry expert
Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara told ETV Bharat that the demand for ethanol-free petrol is likely to remain limited despite growing consumer concerns over E20 fuel, as higher prices and the government’s ethanol-blending policy could restrict its wider adoption.
Chhikara said ethanol-free petrol continues to be available at select premium fuel outlets, primarily catering to owners of vintage cars and premium vehicles that require specific fuel specifications. However, he said the market for such fuel was unlikely to expand significantly as more consumers become accustomed to ethanol-blended petrol.
Explaining the difference between ethanol-blended and ethanol-free petrol, Chhikara said pure fossil-fuel petrol has a higher energy content than ethanol-blended fuel and may offer a slight mileage advantage.
He added that concerns about long-term engine health need to be viewed in the context of vehicle usage, particularly when vehicles remain unused for extended periods. With the government pursuing its E20 policy, Chhikara said consumer acceptance of ethanol-blended fuels would play a key role in determining future demand for ethanol-free alternatives.
“Ethanol-free petrol is still available at premium outlets, particularly for vintage and premium cars. However, its scope is limited because it is considerably more expensive than regular petrol,” he said.
According to Chhikara, ethanol-free petrol costs over 30% more than conventional alternatives, making it a less attractive option for the majority of motorists. He said the combination of government policy, pricing and growing familiarity with E10 and E20 petrol would limit the potential for a substantial increase in demand for ethanol-free fuel.
Chhikara also said initial concerns and misconceptions surrounding E20 petrol had gradually subsided. Based on his experience, he had not observed significant technical deficiencies in vehicles attributable to ethanol blending.
He said ethanol blending could benefit India by reducing dependence on imported fuel and helping save foreign exchange. While some consumers may continue to prefer premium or ethanol-free petrol based on their vehicle requirements and personal preferences, Chhikara said the higher cost and wider acceptance of ethanol-blended fuel would remain key factors shaping the market.
Ethanol-free petrol remains a limited, expensive option
For motorists specifically seeking petrol without ethanol blending, the options remain limited to premium 100-octane products such as Indian Oil's XP100, BPCL's Speed100 and HPCL's poWer100.
These fuels are significantly more expensive than regular petrol and are available at a limited number of outlets. They account for a small share of overall petrol consumption.
The distinction is important as the growing demand for 95-octane petrol does not necessarily indicate a shift away from ethanol-blended fuel. Instead, it reflects how concerns over mileage and engine performance are influencing consumer choices, even when the alternative costs more and may contain the same proportion of ethanol.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged at the start of the 2026-27 financial year, despite volatility in global crude oil markets.
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