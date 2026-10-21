ETV Bharat / bharat

Premium Petrol Gets a Boost From E20 Concerns, Oil Company Says Overall Rise Is Negligible

New Delhi: Concerns over the impact of ethanol-blended E20 petrol on mileage and engine life are prompting more motorists to opt for premium, high-octane fuel, with its share of petrol sales rising sharply at some fuel stations even as oil companies maintain that the shift remains limited.

Premium petrol, which accounted for around 4% of sales at some outlets in March, now contributes 12-15% at several pumps, according to dealers and industry executives. Some outlets have reported the share touching 20%, indicating a growing preference among consumers willing to pay more for what they perceive as better engine performance and lower mileage losses.

Ajay Bansal, president of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, which represents around 92,000 fuel stations, said sales of premium petrol had increased four to five times at some outlets. "Both fuels contain 20% ethanol, but due to the higher-octane rating, consumers believe the impact on mileage is negligible," Bansal said.

However, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) officials told ETV Bharat that the increase in premium petrol sales was "very negligible", suggesting that the trend may not be uniform across locations.

Consumers pay more amid E20 concerns

The shift comes amid continuing concerns over the effects of E20 petrol, which contains 20% ethanol blended with petrol. While the government has maintained that E20 is safe and does not have any significant adverse impact on vehicle performance, some consumers remain concerned about fuel efficiency and long-term engine health.

Premium variants such as Indian Oil Corporation's XP95, Bharat Petroleum Corporation's SPEED and Hindustan Petroleum's poWer95 are priced at around Rs 109-115 per litre, compared with approximately Rs 102 per litre for regular petrol.

Despite the higher cost, some motorists are willing to pay the premium in the belief that higher-octane fuel could improve performance and reduce the mileage impact associated with ethanol blending.

However, higher octane does not mean lower ethanol content. The 95- and 97-octane petrol grades sold by state-run oil marketing companies can also contain 20% ethanol. Switching to these fuels, therefore, does not necessarily mean motorists are avoiding ethanol.

Higher octane primarily improves a fuel's resistance to engine knocking and can benefit vehicles designed to use it. The actual impact on mileage and performance depends on the vehicle, engine design and fuel specifications.

Ethanol concerns gradually easing, says industry expert

Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara told ETV Bharat that the demand for ethanol-free petrol is likely to remain limited despite growing consumer concerns over E20 fuel, as higher prices and the government’s ethanol-blending policy could restrict its wider adoption.

Chhikara said ethanol-free petrol continues to be available at select premium fuel outlets, primarily catering to owners of vintage cars and premium vehicles that require specific fuel specifications. However, he said the market for such fuel was unlikely to expand significantly as more consumers become accustomed to ethanol-blended petrol.