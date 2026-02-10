ETV Bharat / bharat

14.8 Crore Pregnant Women, Children Registered On U-Win Portal Till Feb 3: Nadda

Nadda said that the U-WIN portal has helped in line-listing of children due for vaccination, and allows downloading the QR code-based vaccination certificate.

RAJYA SABHA
FILE- Union Health Minister JP Nadda (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST

New Delhi: As many as 11.05 crore children and 3.75 crore pregnant women are registered on U-WIN -- the portal for managing and tracking routine vaccinations for them -- as on February 3 this year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Tuesday. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said every beneficiary can download the QR code-based vaccination certificate from the U-WIN portal.

In 2025, 8.01 crore beneficiaries were registered on U-WIN, and the QR code-based certificates were made available to them. A total of 29.42 crore SMSes, including reminder SMSes, were sent to beneficiaries in 2025 from the U-WIN portal.

The U-WIN portal has helped in line-listing of children due for vaccination, Nadda explained. These children are digitally mapped on the portal for regular follow-ups with SMS alerts to ensure that they get their due doses. These children, also identified by frontline workers, are provided with their due vaccination, which is recorded on the U-WIN platform to ensure that they complete their routine immunisation, he said.

