14.8 Crore Pregnant Women, Children Registered On U-Win Portal Till Feb 3: Nadda

New Delhi: As many as 11.05 crore children and 3.75 crore pregnant women are registered on U-WIN -- the portal for managing and tracking routine vaccinations for them -- as on February 3 this year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Tuesday. Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said every beneficiary can download the QR code-based vaccination certificate from the U-WIN portal.

In 2025, 8.01 crore beneficiaries were registered on U-WIN, and the QR code-based certificates were made available to them. A total of 29.42 crore SMSes, including reminder SMSes, were sent to beneficiaries in 2025 from the U-WIN portal.