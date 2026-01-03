Pregnant Woman Dies After Walking 6 Km In Gadchiroli In Absence Of Adequate Medical Facilities
The victim, 24-year-old Asha Santosh Kiranga of Aladandi Tola in Etapalli taluka, was nine months pregnant.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Gadchiroli: Absence of adequate medical facilities to facilitate childbirth in a village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli led to the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby on Friday while raising a question mark on the development narratives of the authorities.
The village in question is far from the main road, lacking road connectivity. It is learnt that the victim had to walk approximately 6 km to seek treatment at a time of advanced pregnancy. Hoping to get proper medical care, she had walked to her sister's house in Petha village, where she experienced severe labour pains on the morning of January 2. The lack of timely treatment led to deterioration in her condition. Both she and her unborn child died.
Sources disclosed that 24-year-old Asha Santosh Kiranga of Aladandi Tola in Etapalli taluka was nine months pregnant. Her native village of Aladandi Tola is remote, and there are no medical facilities available in the village for childbirth.
Hoping to receive timely treatment, Asha had decided to walk about 6 km through a forest path with her husband to her sister's house. However, this arduous journey in the final stages of her pregnancy proved to be fatal for her. Later, she was taken to Kali Ammal Hospital in Headri in an ambulance, where the doctors decided on a cesarean delivery. But it was too late as the baby had died in the womb.
Shortly afterwards, Asha Kiranga also died due to high blood pressure. The even more distressing aspect of this incident is the delay in her postmortem.
Talking about this incident, Gadchiroli’s District Health Officer Dr Pratap Shinde said, "The woman had been registered through an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker. She suffered immense distress because she had walked several kilometres. The doctors made every effort to save her, but they were unsuccessful. A detailed report has been sought from the Taluka Health Officer regarding this matter, and an inquiry will be conducted into the case."
The incident raises a question mark on the claims made on various occasions about making Gadchiroli the 'number one' district in the state and ushering in development. It has brought to light the ground reality in the district of which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the Guardian Minister.
