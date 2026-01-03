ETV Bharat / bharat

Pregnant Woman Dies After Walking 6 Km In Gadchiroli In Absence Of Adequate Medical Facilities

A panchayat office in Aladandi Tola in Etapalli taluka ( ETV Bharat )

Gadchiroli: Absence of adequate medical facilities to facilitate childbirth in a village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli led to the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby on Friday while raising a question mark on the development narratives of the authorities. The village in question is far from the main road, lacking road connectivity. It is learnt that the victim had to walk approximately 6 km to seek treatment at a time of advanced pregnancy. Hoping to get proper medical care, she had walked to her sister's house in Petha village, where she experienced severe labour pains on the morning of January 2. The lack of timely treatment led to deterioration in her condition. Both she and her unborn child died. Sources disclosed that 24-year-old Asha Santosh Kiranga of Aladandi Tola in Etapalli taluka was nine months pregnant. Her native village of Aladandi Tola is remote, and there are no medical facilities available in the village for childbirth. File photo of Asha Santosh Kiranga (Special Arrangement)