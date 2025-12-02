ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'I Want To Have My Baby On Indian Soil,' Cries Pregnant Sunali Khatun, An Indian National Now In Bangladesh Custody

Birbhum: In an exclusive video message sent to ETV India from Bangladesh Sunali Khatun – a 26-year old woman – who was in her nine month’s pregnancy appealed with folded hands: “Make arrangements to bring us back to India quickly. What crime have we committed that we were pushed into Bangladesh? I request the Indian government, with folded hands, to take us back to our country quickly. I am nine months pregnant. I want to have my baby on Indian soil."

Mofizul Islam, a member of the Murarai Pariyaji Sramik Manch – an organisation based in Birbhum where Sunali Khatun belonged- was coordinating with the fugitive family and trying to bring them back to India.

But Sunali Khatun and Mofizul Islam sounded desperate as no Indian authority contacted them till Wednesday, even though the family members from West Bengal were granted bail on Monday by a Bangladesh court from Chapainawabganj jail, where they were lodged after being pushed into Bangladesh by Indian police.

As things seemed to be locked in official formalities between the two countries, the clock is ticking menacingly for a desperate Sunali Khatun as uncertainty looms large over the return of a 26-year-old pregnant woman from West Bengal. After being bailed out from the Bangladesh jail on a personal bond of Taka 5000, Sunali and five others were staying at a rented space.

Sunali Khatun and five others were released by the Bangladesh court on humanitarian grounds. The Bangladesh court, while granting bail, described the fugitives as Indian citizens based on the documents they carried and urged the Indian authorities to coordinate with the Bangladesh government and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for their return.

But Mofizul Islam and Sunali Khatun regretted that there was no move till now that should indicate that Indian authorities were taking steps for their return.

Mofizul Islam went over to Bangladesh, reportedly on the orders of Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. Mofizul, at the moment, is in Bangladesh with Sunali Khatun and her daughter, Sweetie Bibi.

Family members of Sunali Khatun await for her return to Birbhum (ETV Bharat)

Mofizul told ETV Bharat from West Bengal, "The Supreme Court of India has ordered Sunali Khatun to be repatriated. The Bangladesh court has granted her bail. Even after that, the Indian government has not contacted us."