ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Customs Recovers Precious Stones, Jewellery Worth Rs 2.02 Crore From Bangkok Passenger At IGI Airport

Precious stones and jewellery recovered by IGI Customs ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Customs Department at Terminal-3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has achieved a major breakthrough as part of a special drive against the smuggling of gold, silver, and other contraband. Based on "spot profiling", they apprehended an Indian male passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered precious stones and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from the accused.