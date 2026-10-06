Delhi Customs Recovers Precious Stones, Jewellery Worth Rs 2.02 Crore From Bangkok Passenger At IGI Airport
Contraband worth around Rs 1 crore was recovered from the Indian man's luggage and person; the rest from raids on premises linked to him.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Customs Department at Terminal-3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has achieved a major breakthrough as part of a special drive against the smuggling of gold, silver, and other contraband. Based on "spot profiling", they apprehended an Indian male passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered precious stones and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore from the accused.
According to Customs officials, the accused passenger departed from Bangkok on Air India flight AI-2303 on October 2 and landed at T3 of Delhi's IGI Airport in the early hours of October 3. Officials noticed that he was displaying suspicious behaviour, and subjected him to spot profiling.
Subsequently, the passenger's luggage and person were searched. During this thorough search, 3,200 pieces of precious gemstones and jewellery items were recovered. The value of these items in the international market is estimated at Rs 1,01,54,600. Upon rigorous questioning, the passenger admitted to having surreptitiously brought these goods from Bangkok to Delhi.
Precious Stones Recovered In Raids At Other Locations
Acting on leads obtained from the initial arrest and interrogation at the airport, the Customs department devised a comprehensive follow-up action plan. Simultaneous raids were conducted at premises linked to the accused passenger, and a massive quantity of illegally stockpiled gemstones was recovered. The seizures include 196.676 kg of rough emeralds, 221 carats of cut and polished rubies, and 45 carats of cut and polished emeralds.
Additionally, several documents and other items linked to the smuggling operation were seized during the raids. Customs officials have taken possession of all the illicit goods under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.
The total market value of the items seized at the airport and the gems recovered from other locations is estimated at Rs 2,02,54,400. Given the gravity of the matter, the Customs Department has arrested the accused passenger under Section 104 of the Customs Act. Officials state that a thorough investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in this smuggling syndicate, and to determine where these precious gems were intended to be offloaded.
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