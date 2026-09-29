‘Pre-trial Incarceration Can't Masquerade As Punitive Detention': SC Grants Bail To Two
The petitioners challenged the Rajasthan High Court orders dismissing their applications seeking regular bail in the case.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday underscored that pre‑trial incarceration cannot be disguised as punitive detention, especially when the trial’s commencement and conclusion remain uncertain.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said: "It is a well-settled postulate of criminal jurisprudence that pre-trial incarceration cannot masquerade as punitive detention, particularly when the commencement and conclusion of the trial are not imminent. This court must intervene to safeguard the right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India when a trial cannot be reasonably concluded in the near future.”
The bench said the materials to be placed before the trial court are voluminous and presently, the proceedings are at a nascent stage.
The bench said admittedly, the charges are yet to be framed and the trial is yet to commence for, inter alia, the following reasons: the investigation against some of the accused persons is still pending; two of the accused persons are absconding; and sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was granted on 6th September, 2026 for the prosecution of six other co-accused persons who are public servants. Bearing in mind the sheer volume of evidence that must be led to prove the charges, the trial is bound to be a protracted exercise, it added.
The bench made these observations while granting bail to two accused in a 2024 case relating to alleged financial irregularities within the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Rajasthan. The bench passed the order on two separate petitions filed by Sanjay Badaya and Shubhanshu Dixit. The petitioners challenged the Rajasthan High Court orders dismissing their applications seeking regular bail in the case.
The bench noted that the alleged anomalies in the case pertain to the execution of “Jal Jeevan Mission”, an ambitious joint initiative of the central and state governments intended to provide functional household tap connections for safe and adequate drinking water. The bench noted that Dixit had served as the secretary of the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Management Board during the relevant period (December 30, 2022 to February 13, 2024).
The bench said that by virtue of this office, he concurrently functioned as the de facto secretary of the PHED Finance Committee. The bench noted that Badaya, a private individual, was portrayed by the prosecution as a "central intermediary and broker acting on behalf of the then cabinet minister of the PHED, Mahesh Chandra Joshi".
"While we have no hesitation to agree with counsel for the state that economic offences having deep-rooted conspiracies must be viewed seriously, and the state is justified in opposing the prayer for grant of bail to the present appellants, however, sight of the other features of the present case cannot be lost," it said.
The bench observed that a probe regarding both the appellants was complete, chargesheets were filed and the prosecution’s case predominantly rests on documentary records and electronic trails.
The bench noted that some co-accused in this overarching conspiracy, whose alleged roles will ultimately be considered at trial, have already been granted bail or protection.
"In the conspectus of these aspects, we are of the view that it would serve no fruitful purpose to keep the appellants under further pre-trial custody. Resultantly, the present appeals succeed," said the bench.
The bench made clear that the appellants shall diligently participate in the trial and shall appear before the trial court on the dates fixed, unless exempted. “Should there be any default in their appearance without justifiable cause, or any infraction of the bail conditions, the Trial Court shall be at liberty to cancel the bail of the defaulting appellant(s) and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law”, it said.
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