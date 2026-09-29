ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Pre-trial Incarceration Can't Masquerade As Punitive Detention': SC Grants Bail To Two

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday underscored that pre‑trial incarceration cannot be disguised as punitive detention, especially when the trial’s commencement and conclusion remain uncertain.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said: "It is a well-settled postulate of criminal jurisprudence that pre-trial incarceration cannot masquerade as punitive detention, particularly when the commencement and conclusion of the trial are not imminent. This court must intervene to safeguard the right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India when a trial cannot be reasonably concluded in the near future.”

The bench said the materials to be placed before the trial court are voluminous and presently, the proceedings are at a nascent stage.

The bench said admittedly, the charges are yet to be framed and the trial is yet to commence for, inter alia, the following reasons: the investigation against some of the accused persons is still pending; two of the accused persons are absconding; and sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was granted on 6th September, 2026 for the prosecution of six other co-accused persons who are public servants. Bearing in mind the sheer volume of evidence that must be led to prove the charges, the trial is bound to be a protracted exercise, it added.

The bench made these observations while granting bail to two accused in a 2024 case relating to alleged financial irregularities within the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Rajasthan. The bench passed the order on two separate petitions filed by Sanjay Badaya and Shubhanshu Dixit. The petitioners challenged the Rajasthan High Court orders dismissing their applications seeking regular bail in the case.

The bench noted that the alleged anomalies in the case pertain to the execution of “Jal Jeevan Mission”, an ambitious joint initiative of the central and state governments intended to provide functional household tap connections for safe and adequate drinking water. The bench noted that Dixit had served as the secretary of the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Management Board during the relevant period (December 30, 2022 to February 13, 2024).