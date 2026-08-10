Pre-Independence Era Jammu-Sialkot Railway Line In Ruins; Traders Demand Revival
Traders said revival of the rail line, defunct since partition, will go a long way in boosting border tourism in the region, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Jammu: The pre-independence Jammu-Sialkot railway line in Jammu and Kashmir has disappeared as all the footprints of Jammu railway station at Bikram Chowk have faded away with time and the station has become yard for the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicles with no maintenance.
There seems to be no efforts made by successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir over these years to preserve the heritage line.
This 43-km-long railway line of pre-independence era connected Wazirabad and Sialkot of Punjab (now in Pakistan) with Bikram Chowk of Jammu which passed through Suchetgarh and Ranbir Singh Pura of Jammu. The work on this railway line began in 1888 during the tenure of Dogra ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh and the first train started in March 1890. After partition, the train service between Jammu and Sialkot came to an end in September 1947.
Jammu had to wait till 1972 to get connected with the train again when a fresh railway line was constructed via Pathankot of neighbouring Punjab.
The railway track from Jammu up to Suchetgarh border disappeared with time when the motorable road replaced the track and iron sleepers were removed.
People of Jammu, especially the trader community are now demanding to revive the railway line as Heritage line to promote border tourism.
Talking to ETV Bharat, spokesperson of Warehouse Traders' Association (WHTA) Jammu Atul Khanna said that the railway station used to be adjacent to the present day warehouse and for many years a metal bell (station bell used for giving signals to trains) was hanging in the yard.
"We used to look at this metal bell, which reminded us of our past and how Jammu and Sialkot were connected with each other. There is a need to revive this railway line and make it a heritage line so that our future generations remain connected to our past and roots," he said.
Khanna's grandfather Ram Lal Khanna, a trader from Rawalpindi area of Pakistan, had to leave his native place during the partition and had settled in Kashmir valley. From Kashmir valley the family finally settled in Jammu and took forward the family business.
"The government should take steps to reconstruct the Bikram Chowk railway station, take the railway line upto Suchetgarh and most importantly make it a heritage railway line," Khanna said.
Other traders are also of the opinion that with Jammu's business and tourism opportunities shrinking, the Jammu -Suchetgarh heritage railway line could be a game changer in terms of attracting tourists, particularly pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.
Sahil Malhotra, a trader of heritage Raghunath Bazar Jammu told ETV Bharat that there is a dire need to revive this railway line and run trains so that people can get acquainted with the past.
"The business opportunities in Jammu have almost come to an end with markets like Raghunath Bazar and adjoining areas having no future. It is the best time to revive the Jammu-Sialkot railway line upto border, which will give a boost to border tourism and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims could be attracted to Jammu," Malhotra said.
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