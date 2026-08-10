ETV Bharat / bharat

Pre-Independence Era Jammu-Sialkot Railway Line In Ruins; Traders Demand Revival

Jammu: The pre-independence Jammu-Sialkot railway line in Jammu and Kashmir has disappeared as all the footprints of Jammu railway station at Bikram Chowk have faded away with time and the station has become yard for the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicles with no maintenance.

There seems to be no efforts made by successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir over these years to preserve the heritage line.

This 43-km-long railway line of pre-independence era connected Wazirabad and Sialkot of Punjab (now in Pakistan) with Bikram Chowk of Jammu which passed through Suchetgarh and Ranbir Singh Pura of Jammu. The work on this railway line began in 1888 during the tenure of Dogra ruler Maharaja Pratap Singh and the first train started in March 1890. After partition, the train service between Jammu and Sialkot came to an end in September 1947.

A deserted view of the Jammu railway station (ETV Bharat)

Jammu had to wait till 1972 to get connected with the train again when a fresh railway line was constructed via Pathankot of neighbouring Punjab.

The railway track from Jammu up to Suchetgarh border disappeared with time when the motorable road replaced the track and iron sleepers were removed.

People of Jammu, especially the trader community are now demanding to revive the railway line as Heritage line to promote border tourism.