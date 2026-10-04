ETV Bharat / bharat

Pre Dandiya Dhamaal To Bring Garba, Dandiya, Live Music To Ramoji Film City On October 10

Pre Dandiya Dhamal To Bring Garba, Dandiya, Live Music To Ramoji Film City On October 10 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A high-energy 'Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal' will be held at Ramoji Film City on October 10, bringing together Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts for an evening of music, dance and festive entertainment ahead of the Dussehra and Navaratri celebrations.

Organised in collaboration with Rangtaali, the one-night celebration will begin at 7 pm and bring together the colours, rhythms and festive spirit of Garba and Dandiya against the larger-than-life backdrop of Ramoji Film City. The event is aimed at people looking to celebrate the festive season with family and friends while enjoying music, dance and traditional festivities. Pre Dandiya Dhamal To Bring Garba, Dandiya, Live Music To Ramoji Film City On October 10 (ETV Bharat) Live band Garba experience: A live band will perform Garba music throughout the evening, featuring a mix of authentic folk and modern music tracks. The organisers said the energetic performances are intended to keep visitors engaged as they participate in the celebrations. Garba warm-up and Dandiya: The festivities will begin with a Garba warm-up session before moving into an open Dandiya dance arena. The arena is designed for dancers of all skill levels, allowing both experienced enthusiasts and those new to Dandiya to participate in the celebrations.