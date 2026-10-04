Pre Dandiya Dhamaal To Bring Garba, Dandiya, Live Music To Ramoji Film City On October 10
Set against the magnificent backdrop of Ramoji Film City, the event will blend festive traditions with high-energy entertainment.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: A high-energy 'Pre-Dandiya Dhamaal' will be held at Ramoji Film City on October 10, bringing together Garba and Dandiya enthusiasts for an evening of music, dance and festive entertainment ahead of the Dussehra and Navaratri celebrations.
Organised in collaboration with Rangtaali, the one-night celebration will begin at 7 pm and bring together the colours, rhythms and festive spirit of Garba and Dandiya against the larger-than-life backdrop of Ramoji Film City. The event is aimed at people looking to celebrate the festive season with family and friends while enjoying music, dance and traditional festivities.
Live band Garba experience: A live band will perform Garba music throughout the evening, featuring a mix of authentic folk and modern music tracks. The organisers said the energetic performances are intended to keep visitors engaged as they participate in the celebrations.
Garba warm-up and Dandiya: The festivities will begin with a Garba warm-up session before moving into an open Dandiya dance arena. The arena is designed for dancers of all skill levels, allowing both experienced enthusiasts and those new to Dandiya to participate in the celebrations.
Food and beverages: Visitors will be able to enjoy a selection of Indian cuisine, snacks and beverages during the evening.
Photo Ops: Specially created photo spots will be set up around the venue, allowing visitors to capture moments with friends and family. The organisers said the photo opportunities will add to the festive experience at the venue.
Ramoji Film City backdrop: The celebrations will take place under the starlit skies against the expansive backdrop of Ramoji Film City. The venue will feature thematic lighting, grand sound and festive decorations to create a vibrant setting for the evening's celebrations.
Family-friendly celebration: The event is designed as a safe and welcoming celebration for people of all age groups. Professional security screening and on-site assistance will be available at the venue, according to the organisers.
Tourists and visitors can participate in the Dandiya festivities with family and friends and are encouraged to come dressed in their festive best.
Tickets are priced at Rs 500 as part of a limited-time offer and can be booked through the Ramoji Film City website. Further details are available by calling 76598 76598.
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