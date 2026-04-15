ETV Bharat / bharat

5 People Killed After Being Hit By Train At Pachdevra Halt In Uttar Pradesh

Relatives mourn the loss of their loved ones in a Railway accident in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: At least five were killed after being struck by a train on Wednesday at the Pachdevara Halt here, a senior Railways official said. The incident, which occurred in the Karchhana area has caused a stir throughout the locality.

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from both the Railways and the local police rushed to the spot. Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) Amit Malviya stated that the guard and loco pilot of Train No. 12312 - Netaji Express - reported spotting a body on the 'Down' main line at kilometer mark 801/24-22 at 6:15 PM.

"Consequently, the train was brought to an immediate halt. Train No. 12801 — the Purushottam Express—was passing through this location at 6:47 PM. Four individuals were killed after being struck by the train," Malviya said.

The Railway officisls are currently undertaking the necessary legal and administrative procedures. An appeal is being issued to passengers and the general public not to disembark from trains unnecessarily when they come to a halt.

Officials have urged people to avoid venturing onto railway tracks and to exercise extreme caution while strictly adhering to established safety regulations.

Following the accident, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the Pachdevara Halt. To maintain law and order and control the crowd, police forces from several different stations have been deployed to the area.