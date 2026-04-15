5 People Killed After Being Hit By Train At Pachdevra Halt In Uttar Pradesh
The rescue operation is underway and the authoritis have appeled to the people not to venture onto railway tracks.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Prayagraj: At least five were killed after being struck by a train on Wednesday at the Pachdevara Halt here, a senior Railways official said. The incident, which occurred in the Karchhana area has caused a stir throughout the locality.
Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from both the Railways and the local police rushed to the spot. Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) Amit Malviya stated that the guard and loco pilot of Train No. 12312 - Netaji Express - reported spotting a body on the 'Down' main line at kilometer mark 801/24-22 at 6:15 PM.
"Consequently, the train was brought to an immediate halt. Train No. 12801 — the Purushottam Express—was passing through this location at 6:47 PM. Four individuals were killed after being struck by the train," Malviya said.
The Railway officisls are currently undertaking the necessary legal and administrative procedures. An appeal is being issued to passengers and the general public not to disembark from trains unnecessarily when they come to a halt.
Officials have urged people to avoid venturing onto railway tracks and to exercise extreme caution while strictly adhering to established safety regulations.
Following the accident, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the Pachdevara Halt. To maintain law and order and control the crowd, police forces from several different stations have been deployed to the area.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) and senior officials are present at the spot, conducting an investigation to determine if any other individuals were also struck by the train.
Railway officials has sent all five bodies for a post-mortem examination. According to the police, information is being disseminated to neighboring villages in an effort to identify the deceased.
Following the mishap, train traffic remained completely disrupted for a period of time. Police personnel and railway employees worked diligently to fully clear the tracks and ensure safety.
Karchhana Inspector Praveen Kumar Gautam has confirmed that, thus far, five bodies have been recovered. He stated that the process of identifying the deceased is being carried out on a priority basis so that their next of kin can be informed.
The Railways has also ordered an internal inquiry to ascertain the causes of the mishap. Teams from the Police and the GRP are working on relief operations.
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