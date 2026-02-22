Prayagraj Girl Tops Chhattisgarh Provincial Judicial Services Examination
After the death of her uncle, who was an Additional District Judge, Anjum Ara decided to follow his path and pursue a career in law.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Prayagraj: A girl from Prayagraj has secured first place in the Chhattisgarh Provincial Judicial Services Examination. Anjum Ara had decided to follow the path of her uncle, who was an Additional District Judge, after his death.
Educated in Prayagraj, Anjum earned her BA and LLB degrees from Allahabad University. Her father, Shamim Ahmed, is an Assistant Manager with the State Bank of India, while her mother, Akhtari Begum, is a homemaker.
Anjum related that her paternal uncle was an Additional District Judge. “It was only after his death that I decided to join the judicial service and work for society,” she said while stating that she received full support from her family on this decision. Her family encouraged her throughout the time she laboured hard to realise her dream.
She disclosed that she completed her primary education at Central Academy in Jhunsi. Later, the Law Faculty at Allahabad University strengthened her legal foundation.
According to Anjum, “The professors there taught me to understand and apply the law in practice, rather than simply memorising it. The strong academic environment meant I didn't have to rely on high-profile coaching programmes.”
She went on to state, "My preparation was entirely self-reliant. I studied regularly for five to six hours every day. I thoroughly studied every section and word of the Bare Act. For the mains exam, I focused especially on judgment writing and studied the decisions of the local courts in Chhattisgarh. My habit of regularly reading newspapers was especially helpful in the interview."
Anjum credits her parents for her success. She said that it was her parents who provided a comfortable environment for her studies at home, which ensured that she never lost focus and there was no unnecessary noise when she studied.
Despite the setbacks that she experienced in the Rajasthan and Delhi judicial services exams, her family kept her spirits high, resulting in her becoming the topper. She said that her goal now is to discharge her judicial duties with complete honesty and integrity. She wants to fulfil her social responsibilities through her role in the judiciary with utmost sensitivity.
Spelling out her mantra for success to those aspiring to take the exams, she listed that the aspirants should practice answer writing regularly for the mains exam, study daily for five to six hours, understand the techniques of reading and writing court decisions and not be disappointed by failures while continuing to try till they succeed.
