ETV Bharat / bharat

Prayagraj Girl Tops Chhattisgarh Provincial Judicial Services Examination

Prayagraj: A girl from Prayagraj has secured first place in the Chhattisgarh Provincial Judicial Services Examination. Anjum Ara had decided to follow the path of her uncle, who was an Additional District Judge, after his death.

Educated in Prayagraj, Anjum earned her BA and LLB degrees from Allahabad University. Her father, Shamim Ahmed, is an Assistant Manager with the State Bank of India, while her mother, Akhtari Begum, is a homemaker.

Anjum related that her paternal uncle was an Additional District Judge. “It was only after his death that I decided to join the judicial service and work for society,” she said while stating that she received full support from her family on this decision. Her family encouraged her throughout the time she laboured hard to realise her dream.

She disclosed that she completed her primary education at Central Academy in Jhunsi. Later, the Law Faculty at Allahabad University strengthened her legal foundation.

According to Anjum, “The professors there taught me to understand and apply the law in practice, rather than simply memorising it. The strong academic environment meant I didn't have to rely on high-profile coaching programmes.”