Prashant Tamang’s Death: Grandmother Shares Last Moments, Says He Was 'Absolutely Fine and Cheerful'

New Delhi: The untimely and tragic demise of former ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner and actor Prashant Tamang has left the entire nation reeling with shock and grief. While the Delhi Police continue their probe, his mortal remains have been sent to his ancestral home in Darjeeling, West Bengal, carrying a wave of sorrow after the post-mortem.

With heavy hearts, his wife, young daughter, and other family members have accompanied his mortal remains on this final, heartbreaking journey.

At their rented flat in Delhi, Gayatri Devi, Prashant’s grandmother-in-law, described the night and the morning that changed the family’s life forever.

Devi, who hails from Nagaland, said she had been staying at Prashant’s Delhi residence for the past month. “Prashant used to call me ‘Boju’. Even when he went out, he would call to ask whether Boju had eaten, or had tea on time, and was comfortable. He cared for me just like he did for his own mother,” she said.

She added that Prashant was completely healthy and had recently returned from a performance in Arunachal Pradesh. “He was absolutely fine and cheerful. He was scheduled to go to Switzerland for a programme in February,” she said.

Recalling the night of the incident, Gayatri Devi said Prashant was at home as usual. “He was taking snacks from the kitchen, drinking water, talking normally and even chatting with the child. Around 6 am, my granddaughter panicked and said, ‘Boju, please come once.’ When I went to the room, Prashant was not responding. His body was neither too warm nor completely cold. We thought he might have fallen ill. We called neighbours, and everyone helped. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but shortly after, we received a call that Prashant was no more.”