Prashant Tamang’s Death: Grandmother Shares Last Moments, Says He Was 'Absolutely Fine and Cheerful'
Prashant Tamang’s grandmother recalls the moment that became the family's final memory. His mortal remains have been sent to his ancestral home in Darjeeling.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The untimely and tragic demise of former ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner and actor Prashant Tamang has left the entire nation reeling with shock and grief. While the Delhi Police continue their probe, his mortal remains have been sent to his ancestral home in Darjeeling, West Bengal, carrying a wave of sorrow after the post-mortem.
With heavy hearts, his wife, young daughter, and other family members have accompanied his mortal remains on this final, heartbreaking journey.
At their rented flat in Delhi, Gayatri Devi, Prashant’s grandmother-in-law, described the night and the morning that changed the family’s life forever.
Devi, who hails from Nagaland, said she had been staying at Prashant’s Delhi residence for the past month. “Prashant used to call me ‘Boju’. Even when he went out, he would call to ask whether Boju had eaten, or had tea on time, and was comfortable. He cared for me just like he did for his own mother,” she said.
She added that Prashant was completely healthy and had recently returned from a performance in Arunachal Pradesh. “He was absolutely fine and cheerful. He was scheduled to go to Switzerland for a programme in February,” she said.
Recalling the night of the incident, Gayatri Devi said Prashant was at home as usual. “He was taking snacks from the kitchen, drinking water, talking normally and even chatting with the child. Around 6 am, my granddaughter panicked and said, ‘Boju, please come once.’ When I went to the room, Prashant was not responding. His body was neither too warm nor completely cold. We thought he might have fallen ill. We called neighbours, and everyone helped. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but shortly after, we received a call that Prashant was no more.”
She said the shock was so profound it felt surreal. “I kept asking myself if it was just a nightmare. I even shook myself, desperately hoping to wake up, but the harsh truth remained,” she said.
After completing formalities and the post-mortem, the family left together for Darjeeling with his body.
Becoming visibly emotional, Gayatri Devi addressed Prashant’s fans: “This is heartbreaking for everyone who loved him. Winning Indian Idol wasn’t just a feat; it was a dream realised. Receiving seven crore votes felt miraculous, a testament to the love surrounding Prashant. This wasn’t only his victory, but the fans’ triumph, too.”
She expressed deep gratitude to neighbours, media, and well-wishers for their support. She added that heartfelt condolence messages from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Nagaland government brought the family comfort and emotional strength.
Gayatri Devi said she has been watching videos of Prashant’s fans on YouTube, where people are crying as they remember him. “I thank everyone who loved him so much. On behalf of the family, I am grateful to all,” she said.
Prashant Tamang’s passing leaves a wound for his family and millions of fans, a pain that will linger and be difficult to overcome.
