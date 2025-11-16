Prashant Kishor’s JSP Draws Blank In Bihar Election But Alters Outcome On 35 Seats
Despite drawing a blank in the 2025 Bihar elections, Prashant Kishor’s JSP influenced results in 35 seats, reshaping victories for both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Patna: While the Bihar Assembly Election results of 2025 came as a shocker for the Congress-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the performance of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, threw a major upset as he failed to win a single seat.
Kishor formed his own party, the JSP, in 2024 and contested all 238 seats. But it failed to open his account, and 98 per cent of his candidates forfeited their deposits. Despite that, many of the party candidates played a decisive role in shaping the results across dozens of constituencies.
There were 35 seats where Kishore’s candidates influenced the outcome, altering the prospects of both the NDA and the Mahagathbhadan. Had JSP candidates not been in the fray, the results in these seats could have been different.
The JSP first announced candidates for all 243 seats; a couple of them joined the BJP on nomination day, and a few withdrew without the party’s consent. As a result, the party contested 238 seats, and its candidates forfeited their deposits in 236 of them.
However, the JSP candidates “spoiled the game” for the major alliances on 35 seats, where the number of votes polled by JSP candidates equalled or exceeded the margin of victory, impacting the outcome. In two seats, Kishor’s influence benefited other parties as well.
The NDA gained 19 seats due to the vote share of JSP candidates. The JD(U) benefited in 10 seats, the BJP in five, the LJP in three, and the RLM in one, each victory corresponding to votes that otherwise might have gone to the Mahagathbandhan.
Similarly, the Mahagathbandhan gained 14 seats because of JSP’s vote share. Of these, the RJD benefited in nine seats, Congress in two, the CPI(M) in one, the CPI(ML) in one, and the IIP in one constituency.
The influence of JSP votes extended beyond the main alliances. One candidate each from AIMIM and BSP also secured victory due to the votes drawn away by Kishore’s candidates.
The NDA secured a landslide victory in the Bihar elections. The BJP won 89 seats, the JDU 85, the LJP 19, the HAM 5, and the RLM 4. The RJD secured 25 seats, Congress 6, CPI(ML) 2, and the CPM and IIP won 1 seat each. Meanwhile, AIMIM bagged 5 seats and the BSP 1 seat.
Also Read