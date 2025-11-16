ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor’s JSP Draws Blank In Bihar Election But Alters Outcome On 35 Seats

Patna: While the Bihar Assembly Election results of 2025 came as a shocker for the Congress-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the performance of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), led by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, threw a major upset as he failed to win a single seat.

Kishor formed his own party, the JSP, in 2024 and contested all 238 seats. But it failed to open his account, and 98 per cent of his candidates forfeited their deposits. Despite that, many of the party candidates played a decisive role in shaping the results across dozens of constituencies.

There were 35 seats where Kishore’s candidates influenced the outcome, altering the prospects of both the NDA and the Mahagathbhadan. Had JSP candidates not been in the fray, the results in these seats could have been different.

The JSP first announced candidates for all 243 seats; a couple of them joined the BJP on nomination day, and a few withdrew without the party’s consent. As a result, the party contested 238 seats, and its candidates forfeited their deposits in 236 of them.