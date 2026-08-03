ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur, The BJP Fort In Patna For The Past 35 Years

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor celebrates with supporters after taking the lead in the Bankipur Assembly by-election during the counting of votes, in Patna ( PTI )

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor conquered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fort of Bankipur on Monday in a contest that was billed as a prestige issue and a proxy battle against the saffron party’s national president Nitin Nabin.

Among the total 25 candidates in the fray, Prashant secured 63,203 votes to clinch the seat. His closest rival, BJP’s Neeraj Kumar, bagged 44,250 votes, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contestant Rekha Kumari could get only 14,085 votes.

The counting of all 31 rounds was over; the Election Commission was preparing to make the official announcement, as well as grant a certificate in this regard to the winner.

The bypoll was necessitated following Nitin’s resignation as an MLA upon his election to the Rajya Sabha in March this year. He and his late father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha had won the Bankipur seat, known as Patna (West) till 2005, nine consecutive times since 1995. The seat came to be known as their pocket borough and a BJP bastion.

The BJP had first fielded Abhishek Kumar, but replaced him with Neeraj – a move that did not go down well with the people. Both were said to have been picked by Nitin.

"This fort (of the BJP) of 30 years has collapsed in just 30 days. This has happened because the people of Bihar also want to rise above four of five kilograms of food grains, caste and religion so that the central and state governments work for the education and employment of their children. If they do not do so, they will have to face similar election results in future," Prashant told reporters.

Continuing in the same vein, the JSP leader stressed that the bypoll was not to choose an MLA, but was an "effort by Bihar’s public to give a message to the central leadership of the BJP to make any good person as the chief minister of the state."

"The people have given you 202 MLAs; do not give the state’s leadership to any criminal or a person with bad conduct, character or image. Select a good person so that Bihar also has education, employment, and the kids do not have to go to other states to work as labourers,” Prashant said after reaching the counting centre.”

Asserting that victory of loss in the elections of legislators keep happening, the 49-year-old poll consultant – turned – politician thanked those who voted for him and stressed that he would work to gain the trust of those who did not vote for him with more hard work.

"But the most important thing is that Bihar should get good leadership and should improve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should oversee how the state could become better before the Lok Sabha elections (in 2029), how the children here could get employment, and how migration comes to an end,” Prashant added.

Speaking further, the JSP leader said that he or his party leaders are not here to become MLAs and engage in contracts and leases, but want the betterment of the people instead of votes being sought on the basis of 5kg of foodgrains, religion and caste.

Prashant had always projected the poll as him versus the BJP and its central leadership. He pointed out that if 25 MPs from Gujarat have helped in making Modi the Prime Minister, then 13 crore people of Bihar have also reposed blind faith in him.