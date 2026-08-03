Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur, The BJP Fort In Patna For The Past 35 Years
Prashant secured 63,203 votes to clinch the seat. His closest rival, BJP’s Neeraj Kumar, bagged 44,250 votes, while RJD's Rekha Kumari polled 14,085 votes.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor conquered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fort of Bankipur on Monday in a contest that was billed as a prestige issue and a proxy battle against the saffron party’s national president Nitin Nabin.
Among the total 25 candidates in the fray, Prashant secured 63,203 votes to clinch the seat. His closest rival, BJP’s Neeraj Kumar, bagged 44,250 votes, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contestant Rekha Kumari could get only 14,085 votes.
The counting of all 31 rounds was over; the Election Commission was preparing to make the official announcement, as well as grant a certificate in this regard to the winner.
The bypoll was necessitated following Nitin’s resignation as an MLA upon his election to the Rajya Sabha in March this year. He and his late father Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha had won the Bankipur seat, known as Patna (West) till 2005, nine consecutive times since 1995. The seat came to be known as their pocket borough and a BJP bastion.
The BJP had first fielded Abhishek Kumar, but replaced him with Neeraj – a move that did not go down well with the people. Both were said to have been picked by Nitin.
"This fort (of the BJP) of 30 years has collapsed in just 30 days. This has happened because the people of Bihar also want to rise above four of five kilograms of food grains, caste and religion so that the central and state governments work for the education and employment of their children. If they do not do so, they will have to face similar election results in future," Prashant told reporters.
Continuing in the same vein, the JSP leader stressed that the bypoll was not to choose an MLA, but was an "effort by Bihar’s public to give a message to the central leadership of the BJP to make any good person as the chief minister of the state."
"The people have given you 202 MLAs; do not give the state’s leadership to any criminal or a person with bad conduct, character or image. Select a good person so that Bihar also has education, employment, and the kids do not have to go to other states to work as labourers,” Prashant said after reaching the counting centre.”
Asserting that victory of loss in the elections of legislators keep happening, the 49-year-old poll consultant – turned – politician thanked those who voted for him and stressed that he would work to gain the trust of those who did not vote for him with more hard work.
"But the most important thing is that Bihar should get good leadership and should improve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should oversee how the state could become better before the Lok Sabha elections (in 2029), how the children here could get employment, and how migration comes to an end,” Prashant added.
Speaking further, the JSP leader said that he or his party leaders are not here to become MLAs and engage in contracts and leases, but want the betterment of the people instead of votes being sought on the basis of 5kg of foodgrains, religion and caste.
Prashant had always projected the poll as him versus the BJP and its central leadership. He pointed out that if 25 MPs from Gujarat have helped in making Modi the Prime Minister, then 13 crore people of Bihar have also reposed blind faith in him.
"The way he (Modi) is concerned about Gujarat, he should worry a little about Bihar as well. He should be concerned about the one crore people of the state working elsewhere. He should make a special programme to stop migration from here and nobody has to go to Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu for Rs 10,000 or Rs 15,000. We have come here for this purpose only, and today’s victory is to strengthen it," Prashant said.
The JSP leader maintained that the people of Bihar have brought the BJP and NDA to power in the state, and it was their responsibility to install such a person as the chief minister who would bring employment, improve the condition of education, lessen corruption, and check migration.
Asked specifically about Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Prashant said: “This is not a personal fight. His (Samrat’s) conduct, character and image are in the public domain. Bihar will not progress if you make any criminal as the chief minister or king of Bihar. The people of the state are requesting the BJP and its leadership to give the chief minister’s position to any good and capable person."
Adding that the election was not a contest on the issues of drains and lanes, the JSP leader pointed out that it was fought on the question of the leadership of the state.
"The people of Bihar have given a message to the BJP leadership to make a good person the chief minister instead of Samrat Choudhary. It is okay if you want to have a chief minister from the Kushwaha community, but bring a good person. Bihar should progress in every situation," he said.
Talking about Bankipur, Prashant said it would not become Bengaluru, but some improvements would be noticed in the coming two to three months.
Incidentally, only 34.30 per cent or a little over 1.30 lakh of the 3.80 lakh-strong electorate voted in the bypoll. It was the lowest ever figure in all the elections held for the seat so far.
The result came after 31 rounds of counting conducted under three-tier security and supervision of senior officers at the local A.N. College in Patna, and is being considered a major setback for a party that takes pride on being supposedly the world’s biggest party with a strong grassroots cadre.
The latest result is the complete opposite of the November 2025 Assembly polls in which Nitin had secured 98,299 or 62.66 per cent of the polled votes to win by a margin of 51,936 votes over his nearest rival Rekha Kumari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who bagged 46,363 votes.
Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Sarogi accepted the party’s defeat in the bypoll and extended congratulations to the winner.
"We have always worked for the development of Bankipur. It will stay in our priority in future as well. We will conduct an extensive review of why we got fewer votes in the election," Saraogi said.
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