Prashant Kishor On Delhi Blast: 'Such Things Happen During Elections, People Of Bihar Need Not Worry'
Monday evening, Delhi was rocked by a blast so powerful that it set around 8-10 vehicles ablaze and shattered windowpanes of shops and houses nearby.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Patna: After the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed nine lives and injured near two dozen people, Bihar has been placed on high alert for the second phase of Assembly polls underway in 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts. While senior leaders across cutting party lines expressed grief and concern over the loss of lives in the national capital, Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor said "such incidents happen at times during elections" and urged the people of Bihar to vote fearlessly without any panic.
Meanwhile, following the explosion, Prashant Kishor said such incidents sometimes occur during election season, and that there is no need for Biharis to panic. "These things happen during elections. People of Bihar need not worry. They should vote fearlessly," he said.
#WATCH पटना, बिहार: दिल्ली ब्लास्ट पर जन सुराज के संस्थापक प्रशांत किशोर ने कहा, " चुनाव के समय में इस तरह की बातें यदा कदा होती रहती है। उससे बिहार के लोगों को विचलित होने की जरूरत नहीं है। बिहार का चुनाव है बिहार के मुद्दे पर वोट होना चाहिए। सुरक्षा के लिए बिहार और देश के लोगों… pic.twitter.com/Qr41hMgTcp— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 11, 2025
"Bihar elections should be fought on local issues. National security is the responsibility of Parliament, where both ruling and opposition parties stand with the government. The Central government will take appropriate action," Kishor added.
#WATCH गया जी, बिहार | लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास विस्फोट पर केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतन राम मांझी ने कहा, "आतंकवादियों की नज़र बहुत पहले से दिल्ली पर थी... इस तरह की साजिश चल ही रही होगी, इसमें कोई दोराय नहीं है। आतंकवादियों की दिल्ली पर निगाहें थी... आतंकवादी ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का बदला… pic.twitter.com/m9mvCk4b5f— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 11, 2025
Union Minister and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said terrorists had been eyeing Delhi for a long time. "There is no doubt that such conspiracies were underway. Terrorists wanted to avenge Operation Sindoor," Manjhi commented.
Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying the blast in the national capital is both "painful and alarming".
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Yadav said.
दिल्ली में लाल किला के पास हुए कार विस्फोट की दुःखद सूचना मिली। देश की राजधानी में ऐसे विस्फोट चिंताजनक और पीड़ादायक है। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में जिन परिवारों ने अपने निर्दोष प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ तथा सभी घायलों के शीघ्र अति शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने… pic.twitter.com/U3ixGKC4OE— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 10, 2025
"National security transcends politics. Whether it was Pulwama or Pahalgam, we have always stood firmly with the government on national security. Nothing is more important than the safety and sovereignty of the country," he added.
Yadav further urged the Centre to ensure a thorough, impartial and transparent probe and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. "How long will Indians continue to live under the shadow of fear?" he questioned.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha termed the explosion "deeply saddening and concerning".
दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुए भीषण धमाके की खबर अत्यंत दुखद और चिंताजनक है। इस हृदयविदारक घटना में कुछ लोगों की मृत्यु और कई लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना अत्यंत पीड़ा देने वाली है।— Vijay Kumar Sinha (@VijayKrSinhaBih) November 10, 2025
दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों के…
"The loss of lives and injuries caused by this heart-wrenching incident is extremely painful. I pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families. The entire nation stands with them in this difficult time," he said.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan also expressed anguish, saying the blast near the Red Fort metro station is "heartbreaking" He offered tributes to those who lost their lives and extended deep condolences to their families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of all injured and affected. "I wish all those injured and affected a speedy recovery. May God give everyone the strength to overcome this difficult time," Paswan said.
दिल्ली के लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास हुआ दर्दनाक विस्फोट हृदय को व्यथित कर देने वाला है।— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 10, 2025
इस दुखद घटना में जान गंवाने वाले सभी लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और उनके परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।
घायल एवं प्रभावित सभी लोगों के शीघ्र…
Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Alok Raj appealed to voters to ignore any rumours and exercise their franchise fearlessly. "Police Headquarters has directed all districts to deploy additional forces at sensitive polling stations and to take immediate action on suspicious activities. Additional vigilance has been directed in light of the blast in New Delhi," the senior police official said.
