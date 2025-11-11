ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor On Delhi Blast: 'Such Things Happen During Elections, People Of Bihar Need Not Worry'

Patna: After the deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed nine lives and injured near two dozen people, Bihar has been placed on high alert for the second phase of Assembly polls underway in 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts. While senior leaders across cutting party lines expressed grief and concern over the loss of lives in the national capital, Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor said "such incidents happen at times during elections" and urged the people of Bihar to vote fearlessly without any panic.

Hours before polling began in Bihar, Delhi was rocked by a blast so powerful that it set around 8-10 vehicles ablaze and shattered windowpanes of shops and houses nearby. Police and forensic teams have recovered traces of RDX from the explosion site.

Meanwhile, following the explosion, Prashant Kishor said such incidents sometimes occur during election season, and that there is no need for Biharis to panic. "These things happen during elections. People of Bihar need not worry. They should vote fearlessly," he said.

"Bihar elections should be fought on local issues. National security is the responsibility of Parliament, where both ruling and opposition parties stand with the government. The Central government will take appropriate action," Kishor added.

Union Minister and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said terrorists had been eyeing Delhi for a long time. "There is no doubt that such conspiracies were underway. Terrorists wanted to avenge Operation Sindoor," Manjhi commented.