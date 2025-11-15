ETV Bharat / bharat

'Prashant Kishor Misread Bihar,' Say Experts As Jan Suraaj Gets Zero Seats In Assembly Elections

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Despite months of padyatra and bold claims of system change, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor could not convince Bihar voters, as ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered thumping victory, securing more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections. In stark contrast to his claims, his newly-formed Jan Suraaj party faced a complete wipeout, failing to win even a single seat despite contesting in almost all 243 constituencies.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. This mandate has left PK's political future in question as he had himself said he would retire from politics if Nitish Kumar's JD(U) secured 25 seats.

Eyeing Majority, PK Couldn't Even Open His Account

During the election campaign, Prashant Kishor repeatedly claimed that this time, the system in Bihar would change and Jan Suraaj would form the government with a full majority. He had said that if he did not win 120-130 seats or more, it would be his defeat. However, his party got zero seats.

From the very beginning, PK had announced that he would field his candidates on all 243 seats of Bihar. As per his promise, Jan Suraaj announced candidates on all seats. However, in the Danapur Assembly seat, their candidate did not file the nomination papers. This apart, in many seats, some of their candidates withdrew their nominations without the party's approval and extended support to the NDA.

There were discussions on whether Prashant Kishor would contest the Assembly election. He had said many times that if the party decides, he could contest against Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur. Later, there was a buzz that he would fight from his home constituency, Kargahar, but he did not contest.

As per Prashant Kishor, he wanted to only focus on organisational work. He cited talks within the party that if he got busy contesting himself, it could cause problems in campaigning in many seats.

Over the years, Prashant Kishor has built a large team of skilled professionals. Through his organisation I-PAC, they have assisted in election strategies across several states in India. When he started his padyatra in Bihar, these young professionals accompanied him throughout the state. They travelled from village to village, spreading his message of system change. Be it padyatra or setting up a Satyagraha Ashram on the banks of the Ganga in Patna to train people for system change, these dedicated young professionals worked closely with Prashant Kishor to drive his campaign forward.