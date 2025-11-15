'Prashant Kishor Misread Bihar,' Say Experts As Jan Suraaj Gets Zero Seats In Assembly Elections
PK's promises of a new political model could not convince voters in Bihar, as his Jan Suraaj party failed to open account in assembly elections.
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: Despite months of padyatra and bold claims of system change, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor could not convince Bihar voters, as ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered thumping victory, securing more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections. In stark contrast to his claims, his newly-formed Jan Suraaj party faced a complete wipeout, failing to win even a single seat despite contesting in almost all 243 constituencies.
In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. This mandate has left PK's political future in question as he had himself said he would retire from politics if Nitish Kumar's JD(U) secured 25 seats.
Eyeing Majority, PK Couldn't Even Open His Account
During the election campaign, Prashant Kishor repeatedly claimed that this time, the system in Bihar would change and Jan Suraaj would form the government with a full majority. He had said that if he did not win 120-130 seats or more, it would be his defeat. However, his party got zero seats.
From the very beginning, PK had announced that he would field his candidates on all 243 seats of Bihar. As per his promise, Jan Suraaj announced candidates on all seats. However, in the Danapur Assembly seat, their candidate did not file the nomination papers. This apart, in many seats, some of their candidates withdrew their nominations without the party's approval and extended support to the NDA.
There were discussions on whether Prashant Kishor would contest the Assembly election. He had said many times that if the party decides, he could contest against Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur. Later, there was a buzz that he would fight from his home constituency, Kargahar, but he did not contest.
As per Prashant Kishor, he wanted to only focus on organisational work. He cited talks within the party that if he got busy contesting himself, it could cause problems in campaigning in many seats.
Over the years, Prashant Kishor has built a large team of skilled professionals. Through his organisation I-PAC, they have assisted in election strategies across several states in India. When he started his padyatra in Bihar, these young professionals accompanied him throughout the state. They travelled from village to village, spreading his message of system change. Be it padyatra or setting up a Satyagraha Ashram on the banks of the Ganga in Patna to train people for system change, these dedicated young professionals worked closely with Prashant Kishor to drive his campaign forward.
Formation Of Jan Suraaj
It was on October 2, 2024, that Prashant Kishor formed his new party named Jan Suraaj in Bihar, announcing that the state would witness a change in system (government) in the 2025 election. Just a few months after this, bypolls were held on four seats of the Bihar Assembly. Jan Suraaj party fielded candidates in all four places. Although the party could not win any seat in that election, they received around 60,000 votes across those four segments.
PK has worked for major political parties in several states. He even claims that when the BJP formed the government at the Centre in 2014, he was the one who chalked out the entire strategy. Then what led to his failure in Bihar?
What Experts Say
Senior political analyst Professor NK Chaudhary said that Prashant Kishor is essentially an election strategist who has led election campaigns in different states. "He became a major face of a new kind of political change, but politics in Bihar does not run only on the language of good governance or system change. It seems Prashant Kishor could not break the 'Chakravyuh' of caste politics in Bihar," Prof Chaudhary said.
"Here, caste, community, local equations and social alliances play a very important role. In Bihar, his direct fight was with the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. Both these alliances already have established caste groups and vote banks. So even though Jan Suraaj's appeal for system change was attractive, he failed to assess that politics here is played on the ground of caste politics," he added.
Prashant Kishor has time and again claimed that he was the one who brought Narendra Modi to power, helped Mamata Banerjee retain Chief Minister post, and supported Nitish Kumar during tough times to bring him back to power. On the Bihar poll debacle, senior journalist Sunil Pandey believes that there is a big difference between contesting elections and helping others contest. "In a democracy, it is the people who bring someone into power. Understanding the pulse of the public is extremely difficult. Even ministers or big leaders claim that they have a strong grip on the people, but there is a big difference between claims and reality," said Pandey.
Pandey stated, "No matter what Prashant Kishor claimed, he failed to understand the pulse of the public in Bihar. He walked through Bihar's villages for three years, but that is not a long time. Even Mahatma Gandhi took around 40 years in the freedom struggle. After three years of padyatra in Bihar, Prashant Kishor started believing that he can form the government in the state."
'We Accept Public Mandate'
On Jan Suraaj's dismal performance in the Assembly election, party spokesperson Sanjay Thakur said that they accept the public's decision. He said all senior leaders in the party will sit together and analyse what went wrong. "We accept the mandate. Our party will fight again with new energy, and we will continue to take forward the struggle of Bihar's youth and women. Until there is system change in Bihar, neither Prashant Kishor will give up nor will Jan Suraaj become weak," Thakur said.
