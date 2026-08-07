ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor Discusses Ways To Strengthen NCP During Meeting With Sunetra Pawar, Parth

Mumbai: Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who recently secured a landmark victory in the Bankipur assembly bypoll in Patna, discussed ways to strengthen the organisation of Maharashtra's ruling NCP with party president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, a party functionary said.

Kishor, who heads the Jan Suraaj Party, held a meeting with Pawar at her official residence 'Devgiri' in south Mumbai on Thursday. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Suraj Chavan said Kishor, who is advising the party on organisational rebuilding, said Sunetra Pawar, her MP son Parth Pawar and senior leaders attended the meeting.

"It was an internal meeting to discuss how to strengthen the party and ensure development programmes of the government reach the grassroots," he said.

Chavan rejected speculation that Kishor expressed displeasure over the style of functioning of NCP state president Sunil Tatkare and sought his removal.