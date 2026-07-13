ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor And BJP's Niraj Kumar Sinha File Nominations For Bankipur By-Poll As Their Supporters Engage In Verbal Duel

Patna: The last day for filing nominations for the Bankipur Assembly seat by-poll turned out to be a show of strength between Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Niraj Kumar Sinha.

The candidates' supporters came across each other and indulged in a verbal skirmish, indicating that the campaign trail for the high-stakes election has already started heating up. Prashant commanded a march of thousands of people to file his nomination papers at the Patna collectorate, while Niraj rode a ‘rath’ (a small truck converted into a campaign vehicle) and led a large procession on his way to officially enter the race.

Both leaders set out for the collectorate just a few minutes apart around midday. The JSP leader addressed a public meeting at the Scouts and Guides campus in the state capital and started on foot while the BJP candidate began from the state party headquarters.

Sporting yellow clothes on their shoulders and enthusiastically waving yellow flags bearing the party’s election symbol schoolbag, the JSP supporters chanted slogans of ‘ladenge Bankipur, jeetenge Bankipur’ (will fight and win Bankpur) as Prashant led the march through the middle of the constituency.

“This is not my nomination. It is the nomination for the better future for Bihar, it is a nomination for the changing picture of Bihar. It is a call to the criminals to quit the chair and the beginning of that process,” Prashant said after filing his papers at the collectorate. He had earlier offered prayers at the Hariharnath temple at Sonepur in Vaishali district.

BJP candidate Niraj Kumar Sinha on his way to the collectorate (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

Speaking further, the poll consultant-turned-JSP leader asserted that Bankipur was not a fort of any party or leader, but a citadel of the public. “The public has to decide whose fort Bankipur will be. This election is not for choosing an MLA, but for opting to change the leadership in Bihar. This by-poll is to check the arrogance of the BJP and make the elected public representatives accountable,” Prashant added.