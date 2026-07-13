Prashant Kishor And BJP's Niraj Kumar Sinha File Nominations For Bankipur By-Poll As Their Supporters Engage In Verbal Duel
The candidates' supporters came across each other and indulged in verbal skirmish, indicating that campaign trail for the high-stakes election has already started heating up.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 13, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Patna: The last day for filing nominations for the Bankipur Assembly seat by-poll turned out to be a show of strength between Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Niraj Kumar Sinha.
The candidates' supporters came across each other and indulged in a verbal skirmish, indicating that the campaign trail for the high-stakes election has already started heating up. Prashant commanded a march of thousands of people to file his nomination papers at the Patna collectorate, while Niraj rode a ‘rath’ (a small truck converted into a campaign vehicle) and led a large procession on his way to officially enter the race.
Both leaders set out for the collectorate just a few minutes apart around midday. The JSP leader addressed a public meeting at the Scouts and Guides campus in the state capital and started on foot while the BJP candidate began from the state party headquarters.
Sporting yellow clothes on their shoulders and enthusiastically waving yellow flags bearing the party’s election symbol schoolbag, the JSP supporters chanted slogans of ‘ladenge Bankipur, jeetenge Bankipur’ (will fight and win Bankpur) as Prashant led the march through the middle of the constituency.
“This is not my nomination. It is the nomination for the better future for Bihar, it is a nomination for the changing picture of Bihar. It is a call to the criminals to quit the chair and the beginning of that process,” Prashant said after filing his papers at the collectorate. He had earlier offered prayers at the Hariharnath temple at Sonepur in Vaishali district.
Speaking further, the poll consultant-turned-JSP leader asserted that Bankipur was not a fort of any party or leader, but a citadel of the public. “The public has to decide whose fort Bankipur will be. This election is not for choosing an MLA, but for opting to change the leadership in Bihar. This by-poll is to check the arrogance of the BJP and make the elected public representatives accountable,” Prashant added.
On the other hand, several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, Patliputra Lok Sabha member Ravi Shankar Prasad, Janata Dal United (JDU) Bihar unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) state president Raju Tiwari, Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) Bihar unit president Anil Kumar, and others accompanied Niraj to express solidarity and extend a message of unity.
A large number of BJP workers and supporters rode motorcycles, cars, and SUVs in Niraj's ‘nomination procession’. They chanted slogans like “Bankipur mein fir khilega kamal’ (Lotus will bloom again in Bankipur, and moved slowly through the centre of the constituency and landed at the collectorate to file his papers.
Niraj had visited the Hanuman Temple at Rajvanshi Nagar before embarking on the procession. Once he reached the collectorate, chief minister Samrat Choudhary also arrived there to be present at the filing of the nomination papers. The JSP and BJP workers came face-to-face for some time outside the collectorate and shouted slogans against each other.
With the deadline for nominations coming to an end, the stage is now set for a high-decibel triangular contest between Prashant, Niraj and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rekha Kumari, who is representing the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).
The contest is being billed as one between Prashant and BJP national president Nitin Nabin as the Bankipur seat is considered his pocket borough. He (Nitin) and his father Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha have won it nine consecutive times since 1995.
The by-poll was necessitated due to Nitin’s resignation as an MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha in March. As expected, the candidate is considered to have been handpicked by him. However, the BJP had previously opted for Abhishek Kumar ‘Bunty’ as the candidate. He filed the nomination papers, but withdrew from the contest citing “family reasons”. He was replaced by Niraj.
Sources in the saffron party said that Abhishek had to withdraw because his father was an accused in the infamous fodder scam that surfaced in the 1990s, during the rule of the then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. Besides this, he (Abhishek) was said to have hidden important information in the election affidavit submitted with his nomination papers.
As far as Prashant is concerned, he is contesting his first election. The JSP fared dismally in the November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and could not win even a single seat despite contesting 238 out of the total 243 in the state.
Prashant has to prove that he can win an election on his own. This will also help revive the party after the drubbing it received in the Assembly polls.
Also Read
It Lacks Candidate Of Calibre: Prashant Kishor After BJP Nominee Pulls Out From Bankipur bypoll