ETV Bharat / bharat

Prashant Kishor Alleges Misuse Of ‘Jeevika Didis', Voter Intimidation; Threatens Sit-In Outside EC Office

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Bihar government of exploiting ‘Jeevika Didis’ (women from the Jeevika self-help group network) during the campaigning of bye elections.

Kishor, the JSP candidate from the Bankipur assembly constituency, warned that if no action is taken within 24 hours, he will stage a sit-in protest outside the Election Commission’s office. He also alleged that the NDA members were intimidating voters by threatening that they would be deprived of benefits if they did not vote for its candidates.

“Even the Patna District Magistrate is misusing Jeevika Didis via tweets. We have already met the Election Commission twice to lodge complaints, and we are going to complain again today,” he said, addressing the media.

“If Jeevika Didis are not removed from the election process within 24 hours, we will stage a protest outside the Election Commission's office. The BJP is afraid, which is why the administration is harassing their workers,” Kishor added.

Jan Suraaj state president Manoj Bharti accused the BJP and NDA of harassment ahead of the Bankipur bypolls. “Our people are being harassed in the middle of the night. Our posters are being forcibly removed. We have lodged complaints with the Election Commission twice regarding this matter, but no action has been taken. This time, we won’t just lodge a complaint and sit back. If no action is taken, we will stage a sit-in outside the commission's office,” he added.