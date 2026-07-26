Prashant Kishor Alleges Misuse Of ‘Jeevika Didis', Voter Intimidation; Threatens Sit-In Outside EC Office
Prashant Kishor accused Bihar government of exploiting ‘Jeevika Didis’ in elections, threatened sit-in protest if action not taken; also condemned Tej Pratap Yadav’s arrest.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor on Sunday accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Bihar government of exploiting ‘Jeevika Didis’ (women from the Jeevika self-help group network) during the campaigning of bye elections.
Kishor, the JSP candidate from the Bankipur assembly constituency, warned that if no action is taken within 24 hours, he will stage a sit-in protest outside the Election Commission’s office. He also alleged that the NDA members were intimidating voters by threatening that they would be deprived of benefits if they did not vote for its candidates.
“Even the Patna District Magistrate is misusing Jeevika Didis via tweets. We have already met the Election Commission twice to lodge complaints, and we are going to complain again today,” he said, addressing the media.
Patna, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur by-election candidate Prashant Kishor says, "The official tweet by the Patna District Magistrate has once again led to the same objectionable practice that took place in November 2025. Under the pretext of voter awareness,… pic.twitter.com/K6k5SUul1h— IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026
“If Jeevika Didis are not removed from the election process within 24 hours, we will stage a protest outside the Election Commission's office. The BJP is afraid, which is why the administration is harassing their workers,” Kishor added.
Jan Suraaj state president Manoj Bharti accused the BJP and NDA of harassment ahead of the Bankipur bypolls. “Our people are being harassed in the middle of the night. Our posters are being forcibly removed. We have lodged complaints with the Election Commission twice regarding this matter, but no action has been taken. This time, we won’t just lodge a complaint and sit back. If no action is taken, we will stage a sit-in outside the commission's office,” he added.
‘Jeevika Didi’ refers to women members of self-help groups (SHGs) under JEEViKA, the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, a World Bank-aided initiative aimed at social and economic empowerment.
Patna, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur by-election candidate Prashant Kishor says, " the women here who are beneficiaries of government welfare schemes are being threatened through the jeevika network. they are being persuaded and told that if they do not vote for the… pic.twitter.com/pwEVk94KTu— IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2026
Kishor on Tej Pratap Yadav
Meanwhile, Kishor also reacted to the arrest of Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav during the protest program in support of student agitation in Delhi, saying that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. “Anyone who stands up for public issues is welcome,” he said.
On Saturday night, the police arrested Yadav before he could campaign for Kishor in the Bankipur by-election; he was subsequently sent to Beur Jail in judicial custody.
The JJD leader is accused of inciting violence during the ‘Bihar Bandh’ on January 25. Following this, the Patna police took action against him late at night. He was arrested at a mall late Saturday night and produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), from where he was sent to jail.
Earlier, Yadav Pratap had extended his support to Kishor in Bankipur. “Look, as soon as I supported Prashant Kishor, it started raining. That is why I want the right people to come forward in Bankipur and for the right candidates to be elected. I would also urge the RJD to have their candidate, Rekha Gupta, support Prashant Kishor as well,” he had said.
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