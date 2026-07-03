Prank Or Public Danger? Chinese App Sparks Panic Among Delhi's E-Rickshaw Drivers
A Chinese battery management app allegedly misused by pranksters has raised safety concerns and prompted government action | Report By Ankita Kumari And Dhananjay Verma.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: What began as a prank has now turned into harassment on the streets of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Over the past few days, hundreds of e-rickshaw drivers have been grappling with a bizarre and potentially dangerous problem: their vehicles suddenly come to a halt in the middle of busy roads without warning.
The alleged culprit is a Chinese mobile application called BAT-BMS, reportedly misused by pranksters and tech-savvy youngsters to remotely disconnect the power supply of Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries fitted in some e-rickshaws.
What may appear to be a harmless prank has triggered serious concerns about road safety, livelihoods and the possible misuse of connected vehicle technology.
Videos circulating on social media allegedly show people connecting to nearby e-rickshaw batteries via the app and remotely switching off the battery discharge, leaving unsuspecting drivers stranded in moving traffic.
Following the videos and driver complaints, both the Delhi government and the Centre have stepped in, while Delhi Police has also begun examining the issue.
How Does The App Work?
According to experts and battery technicians, the issue is not the result of sophisticated hacking but a security loophole in certain Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) installed in lithium-ion battery packs used in many low-cost e-rickshaws.
The BAT-BMS application was originally developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology to help battery owners monitor battery health, voltage, temperature, charging cycles and power output. It also allows users to turn the battery's discharge function on or off during maintenance.
However, many of these battery systems reportedly ship without password protection or authentication. As a result, anyone within a Bluetooth range of 10 to 15 metres can connect to the battery using the application.
Once connected, a person can disable the battery's discharge function with a single tap. The motor immediately loses power and the e-rickshaw comes to a sudden stop, often in the middle of traffic.
Security experts say older lead-acid battery-powered e-rickshaws are not affected because they lack Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems.
Why Drivers Are Worried
For thousands of drivers who depend on e-rickshaws for their daily income, the issue is far more than an inconvenience.
Apart from financial losses, drivers fear that a sudden shutdown in the middle of a busy road could lead to fatal accidents, especially on roads where buses, trucks and cars follow slow-moving e-rickshaws.
Many also claim that some mechanics are exploiting the situation by charging drivers to reconnect or restart the batteries. Some drivers even suspect that service providers or companies may be involved, although there is no official evidence to support such allegations.
'Our Rickshaws Stop Without Warning'
Manoj, an e-rickshaw driver, said he and many others have been facing the problem for the past three days.
He said, "Our rickshaws suddenly shut down while we are driving. I don't know how this is happening. I am just a worker and don't understand technology. I have only heard that some anonymous people are using an app to do this prank."
Expressing his frustration, he said, "Kab tak dhakka maarunga? Zindagi kharab ho rahi hai." He added, "I drive a rented e-rickshaw and have to pay Rs 500 every day to its owner. My vehicle gets stuck as many as eight times a day. My owner still expects the rent even though I cannot earn properly. Instead of making money, I am suffering losses. Sometimes I feel I was happier when I was unemployed."
Another driver, Ankush Kumar, who operates between West Enclave and Pitampura, said he initially believed his battery had failed.
He said, "My e-rickshaw kept switching off. I thought there was a battery problem and spent Rs 500 to get it checked, but no defect was found. Later I came to know everything was happening because of this Chinese app. When the vehicle stops, passengers refuse to pay and simply board another e-rickshaw. What may look like a joke to some people has become life-threatening for us."
According to him, drivers are not only losing money but are also living under constant mental stress while driving through congested roads.
Sunil, who has been driving an e-rickshaw for about one and a half years, said he has been facing similar trouble. He said, "The company told me the battery automatically shuts down because of a software problem and the current supply stops." Sunil said he took the vehicle to a service centre in Aram Bagh and paid Rs 200 to have it checked.
He said, "The e-rickshaw started working again, but by evening it stopped once more. I had to push it for a long distance." Sunil also spoke about another application called Elephant Sign, which he said can reconnect compatible batteries.
He said, "I have helped at least five drivers by installing this company application because many of them do not understand the technology. If the vehicle is moved about 10 metres from where it was disconnected, I can reconnect it. But I can help only one vehicle at a time. Whenever I see a stranded driver, I try to help."
Fear Of A Major Road Accident
Drivers operating along Delhi's busy Metro corridors say the biggest concern is not inconvenience but safety. Shree Ram, who ferries passengers between Punjabi Bagh West Metro and Peeragarhi Metro stations, said the route remains heavily congested throughout the day.
He said, "I have heard that several e-rickshaws suddenly stopped on the main road. When a vehicle comes to a halt in the middle of traffic, it becomes dangerous because speeding vehicles approach from behind."
He added, "We constantly fear that someone may ram into us from behind. It could prove fatal for both passengers and drivers."
Another driver, Raj Kumar, said he has not personally faced the issue but remains worried.
He said, "If this can happen to our e-rickshaws today, what if similar technology is misused against bigger vehicles tomorrow? The government must take this issue seriously."
Commuters Also Raise Safety Concerns
Passengers travelling in e-rickshaws say the incidents have left them equally worried. Rakesh, a commuter, recalled witnessing an e-rickshaw suddenly stop while he was travelling towards Dwarka.
He said, "The driver remained stranded the entire night waiting for someone to repair the vehicle. The next day, he had to push it himself. It is a serious concern."
Another driver, Mohammad Siraj, who operates on the Kohat Enclave-Netaji Subhash Place route, alleged that some people are deliberately locking batteries using the application.
He said, "Some people are locking the battery using the app. Now e-rickshaw drivers also have to download the same application to unlock it in an emergency. Sometimes only the app's owner can unlock the battery. It is creating huge problems for drivers. If the e-rickshaw stops on the main road, it becomes a major safety risk. Police should take action against such app users."
According to several drivers, nearly 1,000 e-rickshaws have reportedly been affected in recent days, particularly those fitted with Bluetooth-enabled smart lithium-ion batteries.
A New Scam Alongside The Prank?
Drivers have also alleged that the problem has created opportunities for fraud. According to them, some people first disable the battery via the application and later pose as technical experts, demanding money to reconnect it and restart the vehicle.
Others claim that some repair shops are charging stranded drivers hefty amounts, who often believe the fault is mechanical rather than digital.
While these allegations have not been officially verified, drivers say the incidents have become frequent enough to create panic among e-rickshaw operators across Delhi.
Government Steps In
After videos of the alleged misuse surfaced online and driver complaints increased, both the Central and Delhi governments initiated action. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said the government had taken note of the issue and that both applications had been removed from app stores.
He said the government would also engage with app stores to ensure that applications that could endanger public safety or facilitate illegal activities are not made available to users.
Krishnan said app stores have a responsibility to ensure that digital platforms do not become tools for harassment or criminal activity. He added that the government would continue strengthening cybersecurity and digital safety as connected technologies become increasingly common across India.
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the matter had come to the government's notice through social media and public feedback, although the Transport Department had not yet received any formal written complaint.
He said remotely shutting down a moving vehicle was completely illegal and unacceptable.
According to the minister, the Transport Department has been directed to verify the authenticity of the applications, examine the security risks posed by Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) and assess whether such battery systems should continue to be allowed without adequate security safeguards.
The government is also considering stricter regulations for the sale of battery management systems that lack password protection or proper authentication.
Delhi Police has also begun looking into the issue and warned that anyone found endangering public safety through such acts would face legal action.
Why Older E-Rickshaws Are Safe
Experts say not every e-rickshaw is vulnerable. Vehicles powered by traditional lead-acid batteries do not use Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems and therefore cannot be controlled through these applications.
The problem is largely confined to newer lithium-ion battery packs equipped with Bluetooth connectivity but lacking adequate password protection or authentication.
Cybersecurity experts say this is not a case of sophisticated hacking but the exploitation of poor security design.
What Drivers Can Do
Experts and battery technicians have suggested several precautions for e-rickshaw owners. Drivers using Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries have been advised to immediately change the default Bluetooth password through an authorised dealer or technician and use a strong password.
They have also been advised to rename or hide the battery's Bluetooth identity wherever possible to prevent strangers from identifying and connecting to it.
If an e-rickshaw suddenly shuts down and the battery display goes blank, experts recommend switching the battery's manual MCB or the main power switch off and then back on before seeking assistance from an authorised service centre, rather than paying unknown mechanics.
Drivers have also urged manufacturers to introduce stronger encryption, password protection and multi-factor authentication in Battery Management Systems to prevent unauthorised access.
What began as a social media prank has now exposed a significant security gap in connected battery technology. For pranksters, switching off an e-rickshaw may be a source of online entertainment. For drivers, however, it can mean losing an entire day's earnings, paying repair charges, pushing a stranded vehicle through traffic and risking a serious road accident.
With authorities investigating the issue and cybersecurity concerns growing, experts say the incident should serve as a wake-up call for battery manufacturers, app developers and regulators to ensure that connected technologies are designed with stronger safeguards before they reach public roads.
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