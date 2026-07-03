ETV Bharat / bharat

Prank Or Public Danger? Chinese App Sparks Panic Among Delhi's E-Rickshaw Drivers

E-rickshaws are parked in Delhi as drivers report repeated vehicle shutdowns allegedly caused by the misuse of a Bluetooth-enabled battery management application. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: What began as a prank has now turned into harassment on the streets of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Over the past few days, hundreds of e-rickshaw drivers have been grappling with a bizarre and potentially dangerous problem: their vehicles suddenly come to a halt in the middle of busy roads without warning.

The alleged culprit is a Chinese mobile application called BAT-BMS, reportedly misused by pranksters and tech-savvy youngsters to remotely disconnect the power supply of Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries fitted in some e-rickshaws.

What may appear to be a harmless prank has triggered serious concerns about road safety, livelihoods and the possible misuse of connected vehicle technology.

Chinese App Sparks Panic Among Delhi's E-Rickshaw Drivers (ETV Bharat)

Videos circulating on social media allegedly show people connecting to nearby e-rickshaw batteries via the app and remotely switching off the battery discharge, leaving unsuspecting drivers stranded in moving traffic.

Following the videos and driver complaints, both the Delhi government and the Centre have stepped in, while Delhi Police has also begun examining the issue.

How Does The App Work?

According to experts and battery technicians, the issue is not the result of sophisticated hacking but a security loophole in certain Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) installed in lithium-ion battery packs used in many low-cost e-rickshaws.

The BAT-BMS application was originally developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Grenergy Technology to help battery owners monitor battery health, voltage, temperature, charging cycles and power output. It also allows users to turn the battery's discharge function on or off during maintenance.

However, many of these battery systems reportedly ship without password protection or authentication. As a result, anyone within a Bluetooth range of 10 to 15 metres can connect to the battery using the application.

Once connected, a person can disable the battery's discharge function with a single tap. The motor immediately loses power and the e-rickshaw comes to a sudden stop, often in the middle of traffic.

Security experts say older lead-acid battery-powered e-rickshaws are not affected because they lack Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems.

Why Drivers Are Worried

For thousands of drivers who depend on e-rickshaws for their daily income, the issue is far more than an inconvenience.

Apart from financial losses, drivers fear that a sudden shutdown in the middle of a busy road could lead to fatal accidents, especially on roads where buses, trucks and cars follow slow-moving e-rickshaws.

Many also claim that some mechanics are exploiting the situation by charging drivers to reconnect or restart the batteries. Some drivers even suspect that service providers or companies may be involved, although there is no official evidence to support such allegations.

An e-rickshaw driver and another man try to restart a stalled vehicle after it allegedly shut down unexpectedly, raising safety concerns among Delhi drivers. (ETV Bharat)

'Our Rickshaws Stop Without Warning'

Manoj, an e-rickshaw driver, said he and many others have been facing the problem for the past three days.

He said, "Our rickshaws suddenly shut down while we are driving. I don't know how this is happening. I am just a worker and don't understand technology. I have only heard that some anonymous people are using an app to do this prank."

Expressing his frustration, he said, "Kab tak dhakka maarunga? Zindagi kharab ho rahi hai." He added, "I drive a rented e-rickshaw and have to pay Rs 500 every day to its owner. My vehicle gets stuck as many as eight times a day. My owner still expects the rent even though I cannot earn properly. Instead of making money, I am suffering losses. Sometimes I feel I was happier when I was unemployed."

Another driver, Ankush Kumar, who operates between West Enclave and Pitampura, said he initially believed his battery had failed.

He said, "My e-rickshaw kept switching off. I thought there was a battery problem and spent Rs 500 to get it checked, but no defect was found. Later I came to know everything was happening because of this Chinese app. When the vehicle stops, passengers refuse to pay and simply board another e-rickshaw. What may look like a joke to some people has become life-threatening for us."

According to him, drivers are not only losing money but are also living under constant mental stress while driving through congested roads.

Sunil, who has been driving an e-rickshaw for about one and a half years, said he has been facing similar trouble. He said, "The company told me the battery automatically shuts down because of a software problem and the current supply stops." Sunil said he took the vehicle to a service centre in Aram Bagh and paid Rs 200 to have it checked.

He said, "The e-rickshaw started working again, but by evening it stopped once more. I had to push it for a long distance." Sunil also spoke about another application called Elephant Sign, which he said can reconnect compatible batteries.

He said, "I have helped at least five drivers by installing this company application because many of them do not understand the technology. If the vehicle is moved about 10 metres from where it was disconnected, I can reconnect it. But I can help only one vehicle at a time. Whenever I see a stranded driver, I try to help."

Fear Of A Major Road Accident

Drivers operating along Delhi's busy Metro corridors say the biggest concern is not inconvenience but safety. Shree Ram, who ferries passengers between Punjabi Bagh West Metro and Peeragarhi Metro stations, said the route remains heavily congested throughout the day.

He said, "I have heard that several e-rickshaws suddenly stopped on the main road. When a vehicle comes to a halt in the middle of traffic, it becomes dangerous because speeding vehicles approach from behind."

He added, "We constantly fear that someone may ram into us from behind. It could prove fatal for both passengers and drivers."