ETV Bharat / bharat

Accept Responsibility With Humility: Pralhad Joshi On Appointment As Education Minister

New Delhi: Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said he accepted the responsibility with a sense of duty and humility.

Joshi has been appointed as Education Minister after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers following widespread student-led protests across the nation over the NEET paper leak.

Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.

"I have just got to know that the Prime Minister has given me a responsibility. I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility," he told reporters on Saturday night.

"In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Modi's government, many historical achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken," Joshi said.

"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will try to perform to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication," he added.