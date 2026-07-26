Accept Responsibility With Humility: Pralhad Joshi On Appointment As Education Minister
Pralhad Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said he accepted the responsibility with a sense of duty and humility.
Joshi has been appointed as Education Minister after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers following widespread student-led protests across the nation over the NEET paper leak.
#WATCH | Delhi | On being given the additional charge of the Education Ministry, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility. I am thankful to the Prime Minister. In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's… pic.twitter.com/N4GtOln9ws— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Joshi has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry besides his role as Consumer Affairs Minister.
"I have just got to know that the Prime Minister has given me a responsibility. I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility," he told reporters on Saturday night.
"In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Modi's government, many historical achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken," Joshi said.
"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will try to perform to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication," he added.
Earlier in the day, Pradhan resigned from his post following the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests across the country, demanding his ouster over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Pradhan said it was not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and he was disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.
In response to Pralhad Joshi receiving the additional charge of the Education Ministry, Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party, warned that anyone becoming the Education Minister should understand that the youth are watching closely.
"Our concerns and demands have been addressed. Those demands resonated with the youth across the country, which is why this movement gained nationwide support," Saurav Das said.
#WATCH | Delhi | On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of the Education Ministry, Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, " our concerns and demands have been addressed. those demands resonated with the youth across the country, which is why… pic.twitter.com/FvxwPrUFxX— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
"Whoever becomes the Education Minister should know that the youth are watching. They will demand accountability. So, when the time comes, work in the interest of the youth," he asserted.
Saurav reiterated the youth's demands to stop paper leaks and implement the five points outlined in the demand charter from the government. He further informed that they will be meeting the new Education Minister "very soon".
"The government has promised to hold a meeting within a month, and then we will see what happens," he added.
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